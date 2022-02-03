Police in Birmingham hunt man who stole delivery rider’s bike at knifepoint

Police in Birmingham are searching for a man who stole a bicycle at knifepoint from a delivery rider.
The suspect threatened to stab the cyclist before stealing his bike outside a branch of McDonald’s on Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green, just before Christmas, reports Birmingham Live.
The theft took place on 18 December and West Midlands Police have now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the crime.
Police say that the man, who was wearing a padded black jacket, grey sweatpants, and black and white trainers, told the food delivery cyclist that he would stab him unless he gave up his bike.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We want to speak to this man after a Just Eat delivery driver had his bike stolen outside McDonald’s, Bordesley Green.
“It happened on December 18 at around 9pm. The suspect threatened to stab the delivery driver unless he gave over his bike – a black, blue and grey Carrera Vengeance.
“He was wearing a black padded-style jacket, with his hood up, grey joggers and Nike Air Max trainers.
“If you recognise the person in the CCTV images, please get in touch.”
Anyone who has information about the incident is requested to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number 20/481940/21.
Information may also be given, anonymously, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Loved the pro team jerseys but the pro team bib shorts needed stretchier or longer bib straps. Hopefully they'll rectify those.
So that's a no then? You won't answer the simple and direct question? Do you think trans women should be competing directly with non trans women?...
I wonder what you have to do to get the maximum sentence? I'm struggling to think of something twice as bad as killing someone in a hit and run...
They also say (at 7:38) that the videographer had bluetooth off. f thats true then he couldn't have acted as a relay - and nor would have got an...
7 weeks to get an image / appeal out. Way to go ... 👏👏👏
. I probably have got better things to do. Or so my boss thinks.....
There is one - can you guess? - who is on record as stating that the motorcar is "humanity's greatest achievement." Mind you they have also stated...
Shot-weiler.
Indeed, and it says something that the review completely overlooks this feature....
That doesn't surprise me. I think in the case of this particular study, it wasn't a recommendation to wear one, more a conclusion that only the...