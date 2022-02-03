Support road.cc

Police in Birmingham hunt man who stole delivery rider’s bike at knifepoint

Theft happened outside a branch of McDonald’s in Bordesley Green before Christmas, say West Midlands Police
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Feb 03, 2022 20:34
1

Police in Birmingham are searching for a man who stole a bicycle at knifepoint from a delivery rider.

The suspect threatened to stab the cyclist before stealing his bike outside a branch of McDonald’s on Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green, just before Christmas, reports Birmingham Live.

The theft took place on 18 December and West Midlands Police have now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the crime.

Police say that the man, who was wearing a padded black jacket, grey sweatpants, and black and white trainers, told the food delivery cyclist that he would stab him unless he gave up his bike.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We want to speak to this man after a Just Eat delivery driver had his bike stolen outside McDonald’s, Bordesley Green.

“It happened on December 18 at around 9pm. The suspect threatened to stab the delivery driver unless he gave over his bike – a black, blue and grey Carrera Vengeance.

“He was wearing a black padded-style jacket, with his hood up, grey joggers and Nike Air Max trainers.

“If you recognise the person in the CCTV images, please get in touch.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is requested to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number 20/481940/21.

Information may also be given, anonymously, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

