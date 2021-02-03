Deliveroo seeks meeting with Dublin police after attacks on riders

Food delivery firm Deliveroo is seeking a meeting with the Gardaí – the Republic of Ireland’s national police force – following a series of attacks on its riders in Dublin in recent days.

Thejournal.ie reports that at least four of the company’s cyclists were threatened, intimidated or assaulted in the north inner city of the Irish capital this weekend – although it adds that only one of those incidents was reported to the Gardaí.

With respect to the one incident that was reported, which happened on Saturday, a garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault of a male that took place on East Wall Road, just before 5pm on Saturday 30 January 2021.

“An Garda Síochána encourage all those who feel they have been the victim of a crime to contact An Garda Síochána.”

Deliveroo is reportedly now trying to arrange a meeting with police so it can highlight its concerns over the safety of its riders – and is also advising its delivery cyclists not to take orders if they are worried about the location to which they are to be delivered.

A spokesperson for the company told the newspaper: “We strongly condemn all forms of attacks or violence on riders. There is no place for this, especially when riders are carrying out a vital role in their communities, helping the public to receive the food they need and want.

“The security and safety of riders is our absolute priority and we take every step to ensure they feel safe when on the road.”

According to the newspaper, the incidents are most prevalent in the city’s D1 and D3 areas, and that riders from outside Ireland are particular targets.

One rider said that he had stones thrown at him by teenagers near the International Financial Services Centre, but they stopped when he spoke to them and realised he was from Dublin.

A Deliveroo rider from Brazil, however, said: “They call us things. They say, ‘go back to Brazil’, they throw things and try to rob our bikes.”

He added that gangs of youths are targeting people who “don’t look Irish.”