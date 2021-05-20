Support road.cc

"I look forward to being murdered with one of these": Cyclists condemn "distracting" Mercedes in-car technology

The now-deleted tweet showing a driver with a vast array of screens and gadgets in front of him raised huge concern among cyclists on social media
by Jack Sexty
Thu, May 20, 2021 18:00
23

A tweet from Mercedes-Benz USA advertising the in-car technology in its S-Class range has caused uproar on the social media platform, with numerous people suggesting that the potential for distraction could put cyclists and pedestrians in danger. 

mercedes benz-usa tweet 2.PNG

The tweet, that has now been deleted by the Mercedes-Benz USA account, said: "With up to five screens, OLED displays, and 3D displays with real-time eye tracking, the new S-Class has no shortage of bright ideas"; however thousands of people were quick to point out the potential issues, with Pompey Cyclist saying: I look forward to being murdered with one of these in the near future." 

Dr Anna added: "I just see dead pedestrians and cyclists. Mercedes sees money."

It's long been suggested that in-car technology such as touchscreens could be leading to more distracted driving; A 2020 study by the UK road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found that in-vehicle 'infotainment systems' impair a driver's reaction times behind the wheel 'more than alcohol and cannabis use' according to the results. 

While Mercedes' example of in-car technology appears to be a particular cause for concern, other companies are trying to put tech to good use in an effort to increase safety for cyclists. Back in January, a proposed bicycle-to-vehicle communication standard backed by Trek, Specialized, Bosch and Ford was said to have reached a "critical milestone", with Ford's vice president Chuck Gray calling on more business leaders to join the initiative to advance the technology and set a definitive standard. 

Still, opponents argue that the technology could increase danger for cyclists, as drivers could start putting too much trust in technology that may not be failsafe. 

