Cyclist forced to swim to safety after being pushed into canal

A cyclist was forced to swim to safety after being pushed into a city canal.
The cyclist, named locally only as 'Jeff', was riding alongside the Worcester and Birmingham Canal on Thursday, June 1, when a gang of teenagers reportedly attacked him.
He and his bike were chucked into the water with one man who witnessed the aftermath saying 'given that I cycle with a toddler on board this kind of thing plagues my nightmares.'
The teenage gang thought to be behind the attack were seen running from the scene, near Selly Oak Sainsbury's, off Bristol Road, towards the city centre, Birmingham Live reports.
The cyclist managed to swim to safety, and with help also managed to retrieve his bike.
Cyclist Matt Andrews, who saw the victim after he was pulled to safety, tweeted: "PSA for the Brum cycling community: just saw the aftermath of a cyclist being pushed into the canal near Selly Oak, just beyond the bridge near Sainsbury's going towards Bournville.
"Big gang of teenage-ish boys running the other way. Keep vigilant round there.
"Didn't get a chance to catch up with the victim (middle aged bloke I think) but someone else helped him out.
"Given that I cycle with a toddler on board (strapped in) this kind of thing plagues my nightmares."
One woman responded: "That was my friend Jeff. Luckily he can swim and with help was able to get his bike out of the canal.
"Disgusting behaviour. Imagine if it was an older person or someone more vulnerable, they might not have been so lucky."
