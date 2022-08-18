Cyclist stabbed multiple times by gang who stole his bike

A cyclist in Swindon was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds to his arms and legs after a gang of four or five men robbed him of his e-bike.

The incident happened this morning in the Park South area of the town, reports the website Wiltshire Live, with emergency services alerted at 10.22am.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Great Western Hospital and his injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.22am to an incident in the Park South area of Swindon.

“We sent a rapid response vehicle and a double-crewed land ambulance. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital”.

Detective sergeant James Rodrigues of the Wiltshire Police’s Operation Fortitude team added: “Please be reassured that there is no wider risk to the public and we are conducting a thorough investigation to identify those involved.

“Any kind of knife crime is taken incredibly seriously. If you have any information that could help us, please contact us on 101 quoting log 89 of today’s date. Alternatively, residents can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”