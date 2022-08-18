Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Cyclist stabbed multiple times by gang who stole his bikePolice tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Cyclist stabbed multiple times by gang who stole his bike

Victim taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after robbery this morning
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Aug 18, 2022 20:29
2

A cyclist in Swindon was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds to his arms and legs after a gang of four or five men robbed him of his e-bike.

The incident happened this morning in the Park South area of the town, reports the website Wiltshire Live, with emergency services alerted at 10.22am.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Great Western Hospital and his injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.22am to an incident in the Park South area of Swindon.

“We sent a rapid response vehicle and a double-crewed land ambulance. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital”.

Detective sergeant James Rodrigues of the Wiltshire Police’s Operation Fortitude team added: “Please be reassured that there is no wider risk to the public and we are conducting a thorough investigation to identify those involved.

“Any kind of knife crime is taken incredibly seriously. If you have any information that could help us, please contact us on 101 quoting log 89 of today’s date. Alternatively, residents can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

bikejacking
Wiltshire Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 