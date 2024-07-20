Cyclist criticises police car driver for “dangerous manoeuvre” while passing due to oncoming driver not moving aside or slowing down

A cyclist has criticised a Gloucestershire Constabulary car driver for passing him dangerously with its emergency lights on after he slowed down and pulled to the kerb, but didn’t come to a full stop because of not managing to unclip his pedals in time — however, an oncoming driver didn’t move aside and allegedly didn’t slow down as well.
The incident took place in Churchdown on the B4063 about 5 miles from Gloucester, with the cyclist who goes by the name of ‘The Cycling Nerd’ on Twitter sharing the footage online.
He told road.cc: “The police car had both its lights on and siren going. As soon as I knew that it was coming from behind, I pulled over to the side of the road as quickly as I could, but because of the speed of the police vehicle there wasn't enough time to fully unclip from the bike.
“I am an experienced cyclist with thousands of miles cycled using clips, so I was able to maintain an upright position despite still being clipped in and despite the bow wave that hit me from the police car driving so close at such a high speed.
The cyclist, who claimed that he also holds a professional bus and lorry driving licence and has experience at dealing with emergency vehicles, said that the oncoming car driver “definitely didn’t pull to the kerb”, and while he “couldn’t 100 per cent sure, he believed they didn’t slow at all”.
He said: “The oncoming car failed to slow down to allow the police car through safely which led to the police car into making a manoeuvre they shouldn't have done. Yes they were responding to an emergency but they still have to respect vulnerable road users in such situations.
“I never thought they were going to hit me, it was when the bow wave hit me in an almost stationary state and still clipped to the bike that I felt unsteady. I could have easily fallen into the road at that point.
“My biggest complaint was that it shouldn’t have happened simply because not all cyclists are as confident.”
The cyclist said that he had lodged a complaint with the police force, adding: “I asked a retired traffic cop for his opinion before posting the police video and he gave me the following response. "You did the right thing, the oncoming vehicle driver totally fails as does the police driver when presented with the predictable emerging hazard.
“So despite what a lot of keyboard warriors are saying, I'm confident I will get a positive result from my complaint as this is not the first time I have had to complain about police driving in Gloucestershire around cyclists.”
The cyclist also told road.cc that he was close passed by a van driver on the same ride, and when he reported the incident to Gloucestershire police, they said there was “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction”.
The force responded to the cyclist saying: “As you may know there is no offence of ‘close pass’, the changes to the Highway Code did not create any new offences. We must therefore consider existing road traffic offences, in this case careless or inconsiderate driving. We must consider the available evidence against the charging standards for that offence and the Full Code Test as set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors as well as the Directors Guidance on Charging (Sixth Edition).
“To instigate prosecution I need to believe there to be a realistic prospect of conviction if the matter was to go to trial, in this instance I do not believe that to be the case.
“Specifically, the vehicle speed cannot be judged, the distance between the vehicle and yourself passed may be less than set out in the Highway Code but could not be proved. Our role is to review each incident on the available evidence against the tests set out.”
road.cc has approached Gloucestershire Constabulary for a comment.
Surprised by the multiple commenters who think a road user's right to safety is waived by a blue light and siren
Indeed - would suggest we all head on over to the HC 219. It does say "pull over" but only "if necessary" - but it doesn't say "throw yourself in a hedge, it's your lookout once they've deployed blues and twos":
Of course ... that's assuming the police have read it and aren't just going with the popular version of "blue light? Get out of way by pulling over"...
and it clearly also says "take appropriate action to let it pass", appropriate action is not do nothing, or carrying on riding as you were, pretending its not there, because its but actually technically their job to find a safe way past you.
its youve got a part to play in it too, the key part being not to create more of a hazard for them by your actions or even inactions.
I have a general issue about any road user just stopping when they sense an emergency vehicle. By stopping you change the road conditions. Emergency drivers sometimes speak about this on shows like "police interceptor" or "Ambulance". It's very possible the incoming car driver had no warning of the police car, their ears are inside an insulated box and even a safe and legal radio volume would further mask it. Suddenly the bike they can see stops at the side, and there's a police car coming quickly towards them. Also just note that without the bike there the car driver wouldn't have to do anything to enable the police car to transit the other direction at any speed they happened to be travelling at, in the ridiculous extreme with a closing speed of 200mph the driver of the other car could have just driven forward in their lane.
I do believe the police driver had the responsibility for safety here but the system is dynamic with others actions too.
the oncoming driver has eyes, right ? looking at the police car ?
stopping is bad I wouldnt advocate anyone just stops in the road you have to enable a space for them to pass safely, that ultimately involves stopping somewhere, but preferably after youve maneuvered out the way first.
It's sad when the police actually lie to protect themselves. Whilst there not be a law for close passes, the highway code covers it in 162 and 163. That pass doesn't comply with those parts of the highway code, so there is a distinct lack of due care and attention.
Sorry Cycling Nerd but I can't give you any sympathy on this one, there's no sound on the clip but you say the police had the siren on, you had ample time to bump onto the pavement and it looks as if there's even a dropped kerb to assist you. Regardless of the admittedly poor behaviour of the oncoming driver you should have been straight off the road as soon as you heard the siren. Actually difficult to believe you have the cheek to complain about the police driving in this situation, you are in the wrong.
So you're saying the police car was right to plough through because CyclingNerd's wrongs make them fair game?
you cant criticise the emergency services in situations like that, its up to you to find the most appropriate place for them to get by you.
as a cyclist youd have heard them coming from way longer than most drivers, and a simple hop on the pavement to get out the way would have solved it very simply.
anyway heres a nice pass by the Police to balance it out
Actually it's up to them to find the most appropriate place for them to get by you.
that is true, and its totally fine if you want to ignore the sirens, carry on riding as normally, get in their way, and force them to find a way past you.
personally I do everything I can to help them pass me, and if that means just stopping on a pavement, so be it, because I think thats the better decent thing to do and way to behave in those situations. maybe its because I regularly ride on a main route that all emergency services use and get alot of experience at it.
your mileage might vary of course.
See highway code 219 with guidance for exactly this situation - explicitly doesn't suggest mounting the kerb (albeit it's probably they're "speaking driver" - if you are on your feet you're a pedestrian).
Personally I'd do a quick check to identify position and velocity of emergency vehicle, then (since normally riding in urban areas and slow) pull over to the side (or even dismount and onto footway if narrow space). If another driver was right behind me I'd probably be a much focused on what they were up to however - don't want to create the need for another emergency response vehicle!
The cyclist might have been better off if he had carried on riding. You can lean into a side wind when you're on the bike in a way you can't really do when you've got your outside foot down.
Or bunny hopped (illegally) onto the footpath. I'm fairly sure the Rozzers would have looked kindly on such an escape.