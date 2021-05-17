Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Four Courts, Dublin (licensed CC BY 2.0 by Kieran Lynam on Flickr)

Suspended sentence for cyclist who assaulted man he wrongly believed had stolen his bike

Judge hands Jaroslav Nowakowski suspended sentence following attack in Dublin
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, May 17, 2021 14:56
0

Acyclist has been handed a suspended sentence after assaulting a man whom he wrongly believed had stolen his bike.

Jaroslav Nowakowski, aged 36 and from Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm in connection with the incident on 3 November 2019, reports Sunday World.

The court heard that Nowakowski had seen Noel Conway with a bike identical to his own on Moore Street in Dublin city centre and assumed that it was his bike that had been stolen, said Geraldine Small BL, defending.

Nowakowski admitted in a letter that he had acted impulsively, and Ms Small said that while her client’s reaction had been disproportionate, he had made a “split second decision” and did not set out to injure the victim.

She requested that the court assess “how morally culpable he was in those few seconds,” pointing out that he remained at the scene afterwards and showed genuine concern for Mr Conway.

She added that Nowakowski had offered €1,000 in compensation to the victim, who initially rejected the offer but later decided to accept it.

Reflecting that “This was an unusual set of circumstances” and that a report from the probation service had said that it was an isolated incident, as well as Nowakowski’s remorse and the fact he is not usually a violent person, Judge Karen O'Connor handed him an 18-month suspended sentence.

Dublin
Bike thief
Assault
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments