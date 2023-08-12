Support road.cc

“Cycling Surgeon” Professor Chris Oliver dies aged 63Chris Oliver on his ride across the United States

“Cycling Surgeon” Professor Chris Oliver dies aged 63

Retired orthopaedic surgeon and public health expert was a prominent campaigner for cycling in Edinburgh and beyond
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Aug 12, 2023 13:27
Retired orthopaedic surgeon, public health expert and prominent cycling campaigner Professor Chris Oliver has passed away at the age 63.

Writing on his Cycling Surgeon Twitter account, Professor Oliver’s daughter Catherine, who rode more than 3,400 miles across the United States with him in 2013 – a trip he wrote about in The Guardian – said that his family was “heartbroken about the death of our dad, husband, grandpa Chris last week. He was an inspiring force in the cycling and health communities.”

Professor Oliver retired in 2018 from his position as consultant trauma orthopaedic and hand surgeon at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, a role he had held for 20 years, due to ill health. In recent years, he moved from Scotland to Wales, living in Machynlleth, Powys.

In his professional life, he was also Honorary Professor in Physical Activity for Health at the University of Edinburgh from 2015 to 2018, associate Research Fellow at the Edinburgh Napier University’s Transport Research Institute from 2018 to 2021, and King James IV Professor at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh from 2019 to 2020.

His passion for cycling saw him serve as chair of Cycling UK Scotland for a number of years, and more recently he acted as press officer for Spokes, the Edinburgh and Lothian cycling campaign group, which has published a tribute to him on its website.

Professor Oliver published extensively in medical and academic journals, including co-authoring a groundbreaking study into the danger posed by tram tracks to cyclists in the Scottish capital, citing nearly 200 instances in which riders were admitted to hospital after sustaining fractures following a fall.

> Cyclists injured on Edinburgh tram line paid £1.2m in compensation

He regularly shared his research with road.cc, and was always approachable for his thoughts on a range of issues ranging from those coinciding with his professional interests, to issues affecting cyclists in Edinburgh and beyond.

Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.

Professor Chris Oliver
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

