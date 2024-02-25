“Any road which isn’t safe for pedestrians and cyclists should be 20mph”: Cycling Rebellion says speed limit plan “doesn’t go far enough”, as council urged to “be brave” and introduce default 20mph zones

Cycling campaigners have slammed a council’s plans to restrict the proposed roll-out of 20mph zones to streets which have been deemed particularly dangerous or where serious injuries have occurred, and have called on the local authority to be “bold” in its bid to combat the climate emergency and “act now” by introducing a default 20mph speed limit on all residential roads.
Last month, the deputy leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) Council announced that it was the local authority’s “intention” to introduce a “default” 20mph limit in built-up areas throughout the conurbation, similar to the widespread implementation of lowered speed limits in Wales last autumn.
The announcement came three months after the Liberal Democrat-controlled council’s environment portfolio holder Andy Hadley pledged that a full consultation would take place before a decision was made on the introduction of the 20mph zones, which deputy leader Millie Earl said would be “beneficial to people walking, wheeling, and cycling and… benefit public health and air quality”.
However, a report by BCP Council officers this week raised concerns about the council’s ambitions to implement the reduced speed limit on all urban residential roads and high streets, noting that, “although desirable”, a “blanket” 20mph limit would cost more than £300m to introduce.
Instead, the council officers advised that the local authority should prioritise which roads will be subject to the lowered limit, based on how dangerous they are perceived to be or the number of collisions or serious injuries which have occurred on them in recent years.
Dorset Police, for instance, has told the council that it “will not be able to supply additional resources to monitor and enforce” any speed reduction plan, but that it would support a 20mph zone on streets where “clear evidence” indicates that the scheme would lead to a fall in collisions.
The report also noted that by introducing a default 20mph limit, some motorists will believe that their freedoms are being “compromised”.
“The profile of people who proportionately drive more – men, middle aged groups, people without a disability, white British, heterosexuals and Christians – will generally consider their freedoms associated with driving are being compromised, though individual views may vary,” the report said.
In response to the officers’ conclusion that a “blanket” 20mph restriction on all urban roads cannot be implemented, Poole-based cycling and environmental campaigner Adam Osman has criticised what he believes is the latest “silly” barrier to progress, arguing that the council needs to be “brave” to make the roads safer and combat climate change.
“We are campaigning for 20mph as a default speed limit rather than each road being individually picked for 20mph. What the council has proposed is not tenable,” Osman, the founder of Cycling Rebellion, an off-shoot of the more widely known Extinction Rebellion, told the Daily Echo.
“All residential streets, roads with narrow pavements, high streets such as Winton High Street should be included.
“If they removed parking spaces along Winton High Street and expanded the space for pedestrians and cyclists, that would be great – although we don’t want to take away people’s right to drive there. Basically, any road which isn’t safe for pedestrians and cyclists should be 20mph.”
Osman also questioned the local authority’s claimed figure of £300m for a complete roll-out of the scheme and argued that constantly changing speed limits and road signs “would cause more mistakes” by motorists.
“We can look at the information and the data, there are plenty of locations to choose from. There is the straight road going to the university where there have been cyclists killed on the roads,” he said.
“So if there has been an accident, it would be a no-brainer. Most junctions you can apply logic to decide on what it should be.
“There is an environmental emergency, we have to act this decade. It feels silly to halt progress this much. The council needs to be brave and act now.”
In October, Osman and Cycling Rebellion organised a group ride to call for the introduction of 20mph limits and safer infrastructure for “the huge amount of families who want to cycle”, while urging the council to make “radical changes” to ensure that the area is “liveable”.
“We have to think about making cycling for everyone,” Osman said at the time. “You need to look at the current infrastructure and ask yourself, would you feel comfortable with your kids cycling there?”
“Because that is a safe town to live in, one that accommodates every form of transport. That’s why we’re riding today, to show the huge amount of families in BCP who want to cycle, and that we need to make big changes to make it liveable. We’re calling on the implementation of a 20mph speed limit in BCP to make BCP safe for families.”
While BCP Council’s apparent scaling back of its 20mph plans this week has attracted the ire of cycling campaigners, as we reported last month the scheme in general also came under fire from across the political aisle, as local Conservative politicians rushed to condemn the council’s “out of the blue” and “extremely worrying” announcement.
“Many of us warned that voting for these parties would see a return to anti-car measures, and this announcement… shows that we were right,” Conservative councillor Phil Broadhead said.
Meanwhile, Poole’s Conservative MP Sir Robert Syms also added: “I would support 20mph near schools but a general policy I think is nuts. It is unpopular in London and in Wales and it will upset my constituents if implemented.”
The way to implement it is to make an announcement (or put it in the manifesto), then offer a 2 year consultation period allowing opposition and appeals to be made and heard.
Implement then sit back and wait for the right whingers to trigger themselves when they realise that they've missed their chance to oppose, through laziness. Some of their justifications are pure gold.
I'd rather the default 20mph than the random positioning that appears to happen in england.
£300,000,000? Clearly absolute nonsense. In a linked report the council says it would have to ask government for £149k to "start rolling out" 20mph limits (https://www.bournemouthecho.co.uk/news/24129053.council-needs-149k-start-rolling-20mph-limits/) , but to do it in full would cost 2000 times that? Get oop t'street.
20mph speed limits in towns and villages are a good thing for everyone. More please.
I feel like I speak for most of us when I say "fuck em". This isn't about the twats of society who think a speed limit is infringing on their liberties. As to the cost, i'm sure that you could recoup a lot of those costs with a few months of heavy monitoring and fines.
The fact these are being put in place in pedestrian and residential areas means that breaking the speed limit should automatically be considered dangerous driving and incur a large fine.
Its about time we prioritised peoples lives and safety over some bizarre idea that stopping people driving dangerously is somehow taking their liberties away from them. Taking someones life is taking something away. Ruining someones health is taking away their freedom and liberty.
All villages in Oxfordshire have been 20mph for about 12 months now. Not much objection because it's only the villages. That's the way to do it.
I noticed this when nipping out for a ride at the end of a day WFH, North from caversham into the Chilterns, loads of new and shiny 20 roundalls.
Every town and parish council in Oxfordshire has the choice to ask for 20mph limits. Lots have taken the county council up on the offer.
It's interesting that proportionately more people without a disability drive than with a disability. It puts the lie to the claim that LTNs discriminate against those with a disability.
Where does this £300m number come from, and what has been added in?
The cost for the whole of Wales was £32m.
But I enjoyed the spectre of another Conservative Councillor panicking at numbers in the polls, with his head up his butt smelling his own BS.
I would imagine that the £300 million is an economic impact. The Welsh scheme was calculated to have a net negative impact in the billions so adjusted for population (3 million Vs 450,000) it's probably not far off.
To put this in context the if BCP council followed national trends there would be an expected 2.5 pedestrian deaths per year. I would expect that 20 mph zones would have a pretty trivial impact on overall accident stats not least because a lot of the accidents will be on roads where there wouldn't be a 20 limit/involve an HGV/involve a pissed pedestrian etc.
So we are talking about slowing journeys for a few hundred thousand people every day to save a single life every few years statistically. As a general rule in transport design the way you make journeys fast isn't to make the fast bits faster but to get rid of the slow bits hence driving at 20 Vs 30 makes more difference than driving at 100 on the motorway hence slowing down residential roads makes quite a big difference to journey times which has a significant economic value when you force millions of people to do it every day.
In a typically British cargo culty way we've looked at the people in the flat countries and gone "I like those low speed neighbourhoods". Without actually looking at the actual street design that makes a 30kph speed limit a formality and conveniently forgetting that the people in the low countries have dense multi-lane highway networks that were built in parallel to the cycling networks and pedestrianised streets in cities and is where all.yhose cars on city streets displaced to. The Dutch drive more than British people in addition to cycling much further.
Cycling (and motoring) advocates should advocate for bypasses, bus lanes and cycle lanes, it would make us all richer. (and before someone says something about profit and capitalism or similar an increase in productivity and customer surpluses just mean that there is more time/money to go around for whatever cause floats your boat.)
I agree we're terrible about adapting things from elsewhere. This topic came up before and it was pointed out that yes - the *better* way to change speeds is through street redesign.
However if merely changing signs has lowered speeds (albeit not perfectly), then it ... has? Which the numbers say has actually happened, in the Welsh case [1] [2] and (to a lesser extent) in Edinburgh etc.
I bet fixing all those street designs (which will take decades) would have an economic boost far beyond any perceived economic losses of getting places five minutes later.
*Pedantry* Cycle lanes won't make anybody but the council's paint-and-signs-provider pals richer. A network of proper separate cycle paths / tracks on the other hand are definitely an economic win.
I'm cautious about the bypass bit because "where people can drive, they drive" / induced demand is a thing. But perhaps some rationalisation?
You're right though - we have a lot to address in the UK. Generally this is mostly done by heroic work at the language level ("cycle superhighways" / "ground-breaking" / "world-leading"). Doing anything more than tweaks and fudge would require actual change (and more than other places). That will cause lots of people to break out the pitchforks because it's still very good here for driving. I'd say a crucial difference between the UK and e.g. NL (not knowledgeable about Scandinavia, Seville etc.) is the dire and disconnected state of public transport in the UK - compare NL's quantity and quality. That could otherwise pick up some transport slack.
According to here...
https://www.gov.wales/introducing-20mph-speed-limits-frequently-asked-qu...
... this figure was calculated for 30 years, including e.g. "leisure" - and there's some debate about it. OTOH "the casualty prevention savings, which includes but is not limited to reduced impact on the NHS and emergency services, could be up to £92m overall every year." - Not sure if that was deducted from the overall "cost"?
Injuries cost a fair bit too, not just deaths...
Perhaps - but maybe your expectation needs some numbers? I think the Welsh numbers reflect what's actually expected (e.g. presumably they aren't inflating the numbers by including roads which are unaffected) - though I've not trawled through their details.
Any story I've read about BCP is how much congestion there is, so I doubt average speeds will change very much.