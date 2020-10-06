Giro stage winner Demare pays tribute to dad's scooter - but Thomas out of the race; Cyclist given police warning for swearing after being punched for filtering; Why Premier League clubs may start hiring out bikes; Join the Evil Cycle Lobby + more

In October 2019, David Brennan encountered a queue of slow-moving traffic on his commute to work in Glasgow.

As he filtered up the inside, one driver appeared to take exception, accelerating to within inches of Brennan’s rear wheel.

This video features a lot of swearing.

“I thought I was in danger and reacted to the fast approaching vehicle by slapping the bonnet with the palm of my hand,” he said.

“The driver got out and was incredibly aggressive, hurling abuse at me. He pushed me and then punched me in the face. I was left with a swollen lip and in a state of shock.”

Brennan reported the incident to police. He said he had video footage from front and rear facing cameras, plus a witness from the driver of the vehicle behind who confirmed that the man had driven at him.

Brennan repeatedly chased the force and was eventually told that the driver had been given a written warning.

After later seeing the footage online, the police told Brennan they were going to investigate ‘further criminality’.

This turned out to be Brennan’s own behaviour. He was given a written warning stating that he ‘Did shout and swear causing fear to others’.

After taking advice from Cycling UK and Cycle Law Scotland, and with Cycling UK committed to covering legal costs through its' Cyclists’ Defence Fund Brennan appealed the warning.

Seven months later he was informed that the case had been dropped as it was ‘disproportionate’.

Cycling UK is calling for significant changes in the way vulnerable road users are treated in Scotland.

Jim Densham, Cycling UK’s policy and campaigns manager in Scotland, said: “David’s experience on the road that morning must have been frightening and the shock compounded by his subsequent treatment. Too often we hear of people who are out enjoying a cycle ride but experience a dangerous situation through no fault of their own.

“Dangerous incidents reported to the police on the road must be dealt with fairly and they must recognise that people who cycle are vulnerable road users. We believe that helmetcam and dashcam technology can help the police do their job and that’s why we are calling for Police Scotland to introduce a straightforward system which enables anyone to submit this footage.”

