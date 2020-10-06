Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Giro stage winner Demare pays tribute to dad's scooter - but Thomas out of the race; Cyclist given police warning for swearing after being punched for filtering; Why Premier League clubs may start hiring out bikes; Join the Evil Cycle Lobby + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
UPDATED Tue, Oct 06, 2020 16:39
34
Stage 4 finish, 2020 Giro, Lapresse
15:40
"Yeah but no-one will cycle when the weather turns bad..."
15:39
15:38
Demare savours win
15:01
Bad crash at the finish may have been caused by helicopter

Etienne Van Empel was also involved, but managed to get to the finish.

14:38
Stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare pays tribute to his dad's scooter

Speaking after the stage finish, the stage winner Arnaud Démare said: “Behind my dad's scooter I often train for the last jump. Today it paid off but I wasn't sure that I'd won when I crossed the line. It was so tight. It's fantastic to have won a Giro stage already in the first days of the race.”

Meanwhile race leader João Almeida grabbed a couple of seconds at the intermediate sprint.

“I tried to go for the time bonus at the intermediate sprint,” he said. “I can be fast in a small group. I am very happy to wear the Maglia Rosa another day.”

14:05
Arnaud Demare wins Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Arnaud Demare edged out Peter Sagan by a matter of millimetres in today's sprint finish.

Fair to say the Frenchman knew what was coming on this stage.

13:22
Sagan attempting to reduce his number of sprint rivals at the finish
12:47
Evil bidons
11:30
Cyclist given police warning for swearing after being punched for filtering

In October 2019, David Brennan encountered a queue of slow-moving traffic on his commute to work in Glasgow.

As he filtered up the inside, one driver appeared to take exception, accelerating to within inches of Brennan’s rear wheel.

This video features a lot of swearing.

“I thought I was in danger and reacted to the fast approaching vehicle by slapping the bonnet with the palm of my hand,” he said.

“The driver got out and was incredibly aggressive, hurling abuse at me. He pushed me and then punched me in the face. I was left with a swollen lip and in a state of shock.”

Brennan reported the incident to police. He said he had video footage from front and rear facing cameras, plus a witness from the driver of the vehicle behind who confirmed that the man had driven at him.

Brennan repeatedly chased the force and was eventually told that the driver had been given a written warning.

After later seeing the footage online, the police told Brennan they were going to investigate ‘further criminality’.

This turned out to be Brennan’s own behaviour. He was given a written warning stating that he ‘Did shout and swear causing fear to others’.

After taking advice from Cycling UK and Cycle Law Scotland, and with Cycling UK committed to covering legal costs through its' Cyclists’ Defence Fund Brennan appealed the warning.

Seven months later he was informed that the case had been dropped as it was ‘disproportionate’.

Cycling UK is calling for significant changes in the way vulnerable road users are treated in Scotland.

Jim Densham, Cycling UK’s policy and campaigns manager in Scotland, said: “David’s experience on the road that morning must have been frightening and the shock compounded by his subsequent treatment. Too often we hear of people who are out enjoying a cycle ride but experience a dangerous situation through no fault of their own.

“Dangerous incidents reported to the police on the road must be dealt with fairly and they must recognise that people who cycle are vulnerable road users. We believe that helmetcam and dashcam technology can help the police do their job and that’s why we are calling for Police Scotland to introduce a straightforward system which enables anyone to submit this footage.”

More on this here.

10:43
Cardboard pump track anyone?
10:23
Geraint Thomas during Stage 3 of 2020 Giro d'Italia (picture credit LaPresse, RCS Sport)
Thomas felt he may have been in better shape than when he won the Tour

Confirming Geraint Thomas's withdrawal, Ineos Grenadiers Doctor Phil Riley said: “Geraint had an MRI and a CT scan this morning which revealed a small undisplaced fracture in the lower part of the pelvis which wasn’t picked up on the X-rays yesterday. As a precaution he will be withdrawn from the race as it's an injury that could easily be aggravated.”

Thomas said: “It’s so frustrating. I’d put so much work in to this race. I did everything I could and feel like I was in just as good, if not better shape, than when I won the Tour. I was feeling really good. So for it just to end like this is gutting.

“I was really up for starting today. I woke up and wanted to start with the boys and at least help them go for stages over the next few days, but deep down I knew something wasn’t right, so we went to get these extra scans. It does make the decision easier when there’s a fracture in some ways, because obviously I don’t want to do anymore damage.”
09:42
Thomas out of the Giro

Ineos Grenadiers have reportedly since confirmed that Geraint Thomas won't start Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia following his crash in the neutral zone of Stage 3.

Further scans this morning revealed a fractured hip.

The obvious question is: could Thomas race the Vuelta a Espana later in the month?

Physically, it's impossible for us to say, but he'd most likely be allowed.

The UCI needs to give permission but it has happened before.

09:10
Evil Cycle Lobby
Flaunt your membership of the Evil Cycle Lobby

T-shirts and other clobber available here.

All profits donated to cycling campaigns.

08:42
Bike hire bikes (pic by jezzzer)
Premier League clubs could turn to bike hire to combat public transport concerns

One of the big concerns about having fans in football stadiums is not them sitting around in the stands - it's how they get there in the first place.

The Sun reports that Premier League clubs are considering hiring out bikes so that people can get to grounds without using public transport.

They hope that this could convince public health officials to allow fans back into grounds again.

08:38
Jonathan Caicedo's family watching him win
08:37
The latest from Thomas himself
08:30
Stage 4, 2020 Giro
Stage 4

Nothing too obviously remarkable terrain-wise. That hefty looking climb only averages 4%.

This year's edition of the Giro is promising toddler-at-mealtimes levels of messiness though, so who knows what'll happen.

08:14
Geraint Thomas at 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (picture credit LaPresse, RCS Sport).JPG
The situation with Geraint Thomas (and everyone else) in the Giro d'Italia

Let's start with a quick recap.

Already ahead of his rivals after the opening time trial, Geraint Thomas was sitting pretty in the Giro d'Italia at the start of Stage 3.

He then fell heavily while still in the neutral zone when a water bottle that had become dislodged from another rider’s bike got stuck in his front wheel.

The latest from Ineos Grenadiers is that he doesn't have any broken bones.

However, he lost contact with the main group 10km before the final climb and lost 11 minutes.

It was a bad day for Simon Yates too. Distanced on Mount Etna, he lost three minutes.

So where does that leave us?

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) leads overall on the same time as yesterday's stage winner, Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling).

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) is in third, 37 seconds back and then it's another five seconds to Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb).

Former winner Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) is also conspicuous in sixth, 55 seconds back.

 

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

Latest Comments