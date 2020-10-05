No broken bones for Geraint Thomas after Giro d'Italia crash (+ video)

Ineos Grenadiers have said that they initial x-rays suggest that Geraint Thomas did not sustain any fractures in his crash at the Giro d’Italia today, but will monitor his condition overnight and review the situation before the start of tomorrow’s Stage 4.

The 34 year old crashed in Enna during the neutralised start of the stage when a water bottle that had been dislodged from another rider’s bike got stuck in his front wheel.

The incident, which happened on a downhill stretch through the town meaning the peloton was perhaps travelling faster than usual during the neutralised section, was filmed by spectators at the roadside.

Footage from one angle showed several water bottles bouncing along the road, presumably knocked out of their cages by the cobbles or sunken manhole covers immediately before the location where the crash happened.

Thomas, who lost contact with the main group with 10km still to go to the final climb of Mount Etna, finished the stage more than 12 minutes after Jonathan Caicedo of EF Pro Cycling had taken the victory.

He lost over 11 minutes to several rivals for the overall, effectively ending his hopes of adding a second Grand Tour victory to his 2018 Tour de France title.

> Geraint Thomas's Giro d'Italia hopes go up in smoke on Mount Etna

In an update on his condition this evening, team doctor Phil Riley said: "Geraint crashed on his left side, so he took a significant blow to the back of his left hip and he has some abrasions on his left arm and leg. After the stage he was taken for x-rays at the finish.

“The initial x-rays didn’t show anything broken, but we are awaiting confirmation in the morning. We will treat him tonight, continue to monitor him and then review it in the morning again.”

Ineos Grenadiers sports director Matteo Tosatto said: “Around one or two kilometres into the neutralised start G got a bidon caught under his front wheel and crashed.

“Initially he had some pain but as the stage continued he felt better. However towards the end in the final 45 kilometres the pace increased and the climbs got steeper – he had some pain and had to finish the stage at his own pace.”

He added: “It’s still a long Giro. We have Filippo [Ganna] and Rohan Dennis with some good chances in the time trials and we also have Castro [Jonathan Castroviejo] and Tao [Geoghegan Hart] riding well.

“We’ll take stock tonight and look at our approach for the rest of the race.”