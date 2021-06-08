When you forget to check the route...EF Education-Nippo pros wade through a river after getting stuck + more on the live blog

When the DS makes a route we follow it.” - @MagnusCort The guys got some fun (and unexpected) cross-training in today before they take on @MontVentouxDC tomorrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/12Nd9nREuj — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) June 7, 2021

Danish sprinter Magnus Cort blamed the sports director for this piece of unexpected cyclo-cross training. Riding their pre-race spin ahead of the one-day race up Mont Ventoux today, the team were seemingly directed to this bridge...only to find it impassable. Turn around and find another way across? Not when Lachlan Morton is leading the group...

When not racing on the road Morton is an adventure racer and competes in gravel races and alternative events such as the self-supported GBDURO from Land's End to John O'Groats. Unsurprisingly, he had already crossed and was happily filming his teammates wading through while trying to keep their precious Cannondale's dry.

To be honest, that river looks like a nice place to cool off from the Provence heat...