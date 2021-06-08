Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

When you forget to check the route...EF Education-Nippo pros wade through a river after getting stuck + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Tue, Jun 08, 2021 09:03
0
EF Education Nippo river.png
07:50
When you forget to check the route...EF Education-Nippo pros wade through a French river after getting stuck on a pre-race ride

Danish sprinter Magnus Cort blamed the sports director for this piece of unexpected cyclo-cross training. Riding their pre-race spin ahead of the one-day race up Mont Ventoux today, the team were seemingly directed to this bridge...only to find it impassable. Turn around and find another way across? Not when Lachlan Morton is leading the group...

When not racing on the road Morton is an adventure racer and competes in gravel races and alternative events such as the self-supported GBDURO from Land's End to John O'Groats. Unsurprisingly, he had already crossed and was happily filming his teammates wading through while trying to keep their precious Cannondale's dry.

To be honest, that river looks like a nice place to cool off from the Provence heat...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments