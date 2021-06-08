When you forget to check the route...EF Education-Nippo pros wade through a river after getting stuck + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
Making comments on a woman's body is sexual harrassment whether it's intended as an insult or a compliment; in this case he's harrassing her by...
'Gravel marketing' has so much to answer for…
My 2006 scenic has WING mirrors, not door mirrors.
I'm waiting for someone wearing a hoodie and a face mask to commit a serious robbery and the CPS declare that they cannot be recognised...
The images with the article are a bit misleading - the mesh sits on the underarm, so is out of the wind when riding.
yep also stuck with Mathews and Laporte, hope they come good this stage, they are also both in my purist team which is not quite working out......
So, well into a multi-year semiconductor shortage, someone came up with this? Put chips in lids. Must have heard of Pirelli's new chips in tyres...
Two questions before I rush out and spend about £100 on these for my commuter bike:...
Yep, the differences are not massive (thankfully!), but it's not identical and it's not as easy as it could have been....
At this stage, watching people running through a live mine field would probably be a safer option....