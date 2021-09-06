Near Miss of the Day 632: Driver overtaking cyclist forces oncoming motorist to brake and swerve

We have a rarity for you in our Near Miss of the Day series today – a video shot from a car’s dashcam, rather than a cyclist’s action camera. However, it perfectly illustrates, albeit from a different perspective than usual, a type of close pass we regularly see in footage submitted for the feature – when a motorist overtakes a cyclist despite oncoming traffic.

In this case, the driver, who was towing a trailer to boot (with what appears to be a steamroller on it), also illegally crossed over the double white lines in the centre of the road to overtake the bike rider.

The footage was captured by road.cc reader Gareth, who told us: “I wasn’t the cyclist in this incident but was forced to brake hard and swerve out of the way of a vehicle overtaking a cyclist on a double white line, on a blind corner and towing a trailer.

“Although they were leaving plenty of room for the cyclist to start with, they had cut in pretty sharply to avoid a head on collision with me. Exactly what I needed after a 12 hour night shift!

“This happened Thursday 2nd September at 0630 just outside of Broadbridge Heath in West Sussex.

“Unfortunately the low light combined with the headlights of oncoming vehicles mean the number plate wasn’t captured and there are no identifying logos etc on the vehicle.”

