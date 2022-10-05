"Keep your hands to yourself, it's not difficult": Fans left uncomfortable as Lorena Wiebes forced to ride away from "hands-on" race marshal; One vehicle you don't mind seeing in the cycle lane + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Live blog

Happy middle of the week! After your brief — but I'm sure much-needed — mini-break with Ryan, Dan Alexander is back on the live blog ...
Wed, Oct 05, 2022 09:18
5
10:01
09:47
One vehicle you don't mind seeing in the cycle lane
09:34
"Yuck"

A few of your comments...

"Yuck. That dude needs to back off, just watched the full replay — she pushes him away several times and he doesn't go. Aside from that, what a finish — metres ahead of second & third, a class of her own. Good to see Le Col Wahoo on the podium too, a smaller British outfit," thisismyusername commented.

peted76 has noticed the problem before: "This isn't a one off problem (I've seen it plenty in all kinds of race) nor (in my opinion) is it a male or female problem. Sometimes, as in this case, it is uncomfortable viewing, just leave the riders alone to gather themselves."

09:25
Cue the amateur detective work...

Here's one of Lorena Wiebes' DSM teammates dropping a like on a Tweet calling the marshal's behaviour "uncomfortable" and asking "how many times does she have to push his hand off her?"

Wiebes' teammate
08:04
"Keep your hands to yourself, it's not difficult": Fans left uncomfortable as Lorena Wiebes forced to ride away from "hands-on" race marshal

If we were uncomfortable, think how Lorena Wiebes felt...

Binche-Chimay-Binche should have been the story of the Dutch sprinter winning her 23rd race of the season on her final appearance for DSM, and while Ryan gave her deserved props on yesterday's blog, the majority of the post-race chatter was about this less-than-comfortable scene from the finish...

On commentary, José Been described the man, tasked with escorting the winning rider to the podium, as "a little bit touchy which Wiebes does not appreciate, to be honest".

Wiebes repeatedly pushed the marshal's hands off her back and shoulders before eventually riding off in search of her teammates.

With full respect to the Belgian one-day race, Binche-Chimay-Binche is not the Tour de France, where the bustle of reporters, photographers and team staff waiting to greet the winner can see a rider swarmed by a sea of attention, getting further and further from stepping on the podium by the second.

Lorena Wiebes Binch-Chimay-Binche marshal (GCN+)
Lorena Wiebes Binch-Chimay-Binche marshal (GCN+)

Even there race staff tend to form a human barricade rather than insisting on touching the rider. On a sporting level, when your heart rate is at 190, you can taste blood, legs weak and you're just wondering if you can make it to the podium without throwing up, a hand on the back or someone invading your personal space can be infuriating (not that I'd know what riding to a podium feels like)...

Lorena Wiebes Binch-Chimay-Binche marshal (GCN+)

More importantly, on a human level, keep your hands to yourself...(rant over)...

Dan Alexander

