"Keep your hands to yourself, it's not difficult": Fans left uncomfortable as Lorena Wiebes forced to ride away from "hands-on" race marshal; One vehicle you don't mind seeing in the cycle lane + more on the live blog

A simple tap on the shoulder "podium is this way." Pointing in direction would have been sufficient. Not this uncomfortable showing, repeated touching. https://t.co/gui32loFyk — James Talks Cycling (@JamesTalksSport) October 5, 2022

A few of your comments...

"Yuck. That dude needs to back off, just watched the full replay — she pushes him away several times and he doesn't go. Aside from that, what a finish — metres ahead of second & third, a class of her own. Good to see Le Col Wahoo on the podium too, a smaller British outfit," thisismyusername commented.

peted76 has noticed the problem before: "This isn't a one off problem (I've seen it plenty in all kinds of race) nor (in my opinion) is it a male or female problem. Sometimes, as in this case, it is uncomfortable viewing, just leave the riders alone to gather themselves."

tbh I wasn't really concerned about how uncomfortable the fans were but after watching the video, HE IS WAY TOO HANDSY, I also felt uncomfortable bbllleeeuurrrgghhhhhhhh. Love and respect to Lorena Wiebes, I would have lamped him one. https://t.co/8bY0teqMGa — Moon's Haunted (@Oog) October 5, 2022

Always thought this about these weird finish line courtiers. Who instructs them to do this https://t.co/FTNlfyNMQe — Harry Gray (@HarryHamishGray) October 5, 2022