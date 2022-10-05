"Keep your hands to yourself, it's not difficult": Fans left uncomfortable as Lorena Wiebes forced to ride away from "hands-on" race marshal; One vehicle you don't mind seeing in the cycle lane + more on the live blog

If we were uncomfortable, think how Lorena Wiebes felt...
Binche-Chimay-Binche should have been the story of the Dutch sprinter winning her 23rd race of the season on her final appearance for DSM, and while Ryan gave her deserved props on yesterday's blog, the majority of the post-race chatter was about this less-than-comfortable scene from the finish...
On commentary, José Been described the man, tasked with escorting the winning rider to the podium, as "a little bit touchy which Wiebes does not appreciate, to be honest".
Wiebes repeatedly pushed the marshal's hands off her back and shoulders before eventually riding off in search of her teammates.
With full respect to the Belgian one-day race, Binche-Chimay-Binche is not the Tour de France, where the bustle of reporters, photographers and team staff waiting to greet the winner can see a rider swarmed by a sea of attention, getting further and further from stepping on the podium by the second.
Even there race staff tend to form a human barricade rather than insisting on touching the rider. On a sporting level, when your heart rate is at 190, you can taste blood, legs weak and you're just wondering if you can make it to the podium without throwing up, a hand on the back or someone invading your personal space can be infuriating (not that I'd know what riding to a podium feels like)...
More importantly, on a human level, keep your hands to yourself...(rant over)...