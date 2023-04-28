Researchers hope to run 'drivers passed by themselves' study after high-speed close pass test; Cyclists discuss "optical illusion" cycle lane that drew Rees-Mogg ire; Bizarre Express story blames TikTok for 'half-wheeling trend' + more on the live blog

Some reaction to this one from yesterday...
> Jacob Rees-Mogg calls "optical illusion" cycle lane a "failed experiment" after 59 injuries in a year
road.cc reader Matt got in touch as a regular user of the infrastructure and told us...
I regularly use Keynsham high street as a pedestrian and cyclist. I'm thankful that the council is putting money into the town.
I don't have any major issues with the design. I'd probably have swapped around the red lane and the middle section maybe. It could obviously be better. But also I'm a bit stunned by how many people trip.. has anyone thought the more you look the more you see? The stats need comparing to something else to put it into context.
The changes have made traffic considerably slowly and safer for pedestrians and cyclists and the high street has a real buzz compared to the narrow pedestrian lanes before.
There are still issues with congestion but until people chose not to drive how will that change.. Changes are made by people, and places are nicer with less cars.
In the comments, the little onion said: "So there is a pedestrian risk with a trip hazard on a kerb, due to colouring, profiling etc. This could be resolved easily enough with appropriate painting. But the solution is to scrap the cycling provision entirely, and increase vehicular traffic? Am I understanding this correctly?"
Global Nomad said it "sounds like inconsistent design details — one of the first lessons when dealing with public surfaces is to provide consistent relationships — why steps should all be the same size/height and why boundaries likewise — sounds like the relationship in levels between the pavement, cycle path and road keep changing.
"What you know from one section doesn't apply a few metres down the road. Small steps or level changes can often be more dangerous than larger ones due to being harder to spot. As usual JRM avoids analysis and twists a solution to fit a different problem."
hawkinspeter: "Calling for the lane to be removed is kinda stupid, when the issue is obviously the particular implementation. Wouldn't it just be easier to repaint the kerb?"
