news
Live blog

Researchers hope to run 'drivers passed by themselves' study after high-speed close pass test; Cyclists discuss "optical illusion" cycle lane that drew Rees-Mogg ire; Bizarre Express story blames TikTok for 'half-wheeling trend' + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Apr 28, 2023 09:05
Researchers hope to run 'drivers passed by themselves' study after high-speed close pass test; Cyclists discuss "optical illusion" cycle lane that drew Rees-Mogg ire; Bizarre Express story blames TikTok for 'half-wheeling trend' + more on the live blogClose pass research (Katja Kircher/Twitter)
13:09
07:51
Researchers hope to run 'drivers passed by themselves' study after high-speed close pass test

This video comes from Katja Kircher of the Swedish transport research institute VTI who last weekend collected data on how experienced cyclists felt when close passed by the driver of an HGV at distances of one to two metres, at speeds of 50 and 80km/h (31 and 50mph)...

Results to follow, but I'm sure you can all take a decent guess at the way that would make you feel. Katja explained it will take a while to analyse the data but made a policy suggestion that in these real-world scenarios drivers should be "switching lanes, and on narrow roads going over to the other edge and slowing down should be the rule. Clear and easy to understand and to enforce".

Interestingly, she also said she would like to repeat the study but have drivers "passed by themselves" to evaluate the same manoeuvre from both perspectives. "But as demonstration it should maybe be part of taking a driver's licence — that would reach many more people," Katja added.

We're going to get in touch with Katja to find out more...

11:59
Should experiencing a close pass be part of learning to drive?
Near Miss of the Day 846

Some thoughts on the study from Sweden, with a bit of discussion in the comments about the role cycling could take in learning to drive...

kil0ran: "Unless there's a strong medical exemption I think cycling should be part of the test. If they haven't learnt to cycle then they can always ride a trike. Can be an e-bike too for the unfit. If not all drivers then definitely professional drivers on something other than a car licence."

tigersnapper: "I think it would be a great idea for all drivers to at least go through the close pass scenario even if no cycling is included in the test, as suggested by Kil0ran.  Although for some I suspect it would be 'now I know how scary it can be I'll do it all the more'!"

the little onion: "I think this would be a great alternative to those demonstration mats that the police are using to show appropriate distances during close pass enforcement!"

 And more generally on the theme of close passes (and the effect on your bibs)...

HoldingOn: "For me, the best analysis after that kind of close pass isn't my heart rate, but the colour of my shorts." The instant AG2R edition, as suggested by the little onion...

SimoninSpalding: "1m/ 80kph+ HGV = f***ing scary. Even worse if it is windy. Part of my old commute home had a couple of miles of national speed limit A road with no cycling provision so this was an everyday experience."

11:43
Friday positivity
10:46
Driver flips car onto side... minutes after seriously injuring cyclist in hit and run
Crash in Cheshire 2 (Twitter: Ellesmere Port Fire Station)

> Driver flips car onto side... minutes after seriously injuring cyclist in hit and run

10:05
Bizarre Express story blames TikTok for 'half-wheeling trend'

Ah the half-wheeling trend, the latest cycling fad (apparently, according to the Express)...

Express half-wheeling

"The new trend of 'half-wheeling' is causing a stir in the cycling community with it becoming more popular this year after going viral on social media. This is when a cyclist chooses to ride half a wheel's length in front of another cyclist, forcing them to work harder and cycle faster to keep up."

Right.

Lena Farnell of Cycle SOS told the newspaper: "If a fellow cyclist does attempt half-wheeling, calmly yet firmly ask them to stop." There's normally a less polite version for group rides...

"Don't rise to the challenge and attempt to outdo them or cut in front of them as this can lead to further danger and even result in an accident.

"If another member of your cycling group is being directly impacted by this behaviour, slow down your pace and fall back to allow room for them to create some distance."

Despite the trend talk earlier, the Express does later admit it "is not a new concept" and apparently "social media apps like TikTok have helped make half-wheeling more popular, with many now questioning whether it is acceptable etiquette". 

I really don't know what to say. Get off TikTok, you lot, your half-wheeling's dangerous!

09:34
Cyclists discuss "optical illusion" cycle lane that drew Rees-Mogg criticism

Some reaction to this one from yesterday...

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Keynsham High Street cycle lane

> Jacob Rees-Mogg calls "optical illusion" cycle lane a "failed experiment" after 59 injuries in a year 

road.cc reader Matt got in touch as a regular user of the infrastructure and told us...

I regularly use Keynsham high street as a pedestrian and cyclist. I'm thankful that the council is putting money into the town.

I don't have any major issues with the design. I'd probably have swapped around the red lane and the middle section maybe. It could obviously be better. But also I'm a bit stunned by how many people trip.. has anyone thought the more you look the more you see? The stats need comparing to something else to put it into context.

The changes have made traffic considerably slowly and safer for pedestrians and cyclists and the high street has a real buzz compared to the narrow pedestrian lanes before.

There are still issues with congestion but until people chose not to drive how will that change.. Changes are made by people, and places are nicer with less cars.

In the comments, the little onion said: "So there is a pedestrian risk with a trip hazard on a kerb, due to colouring, profiling etc. This could be resolved easily enough with appropriate painting. But the solution is to scrap the cycling provision entirely, and increase vehicular traffic? Am I understanding this correctly?"

Global Nomad said it "sounds like inconsistent design details — one of the first lessons when dealing with public surfaces is to provide consistent relationships — why steps should all be the same size/height and why boundaries likewise — sounds like the relationship in levels between the pavement, cycle path and road  keep changing.

"What you know from one section doesn't apply a few metres down the road. Small steps or level changes can often be more dangerous than larger ones due to being harder to spot. As usual JRM avoids analysis and twists a solution to fit a different problem."

hawkinspeter: "Calling for the lane to be removed is kinda stupid, when the issue is obviously the particular implementation. Wouldn't it just be easier to repaint the kerb?"

Anyway, happy Friday!

Rees Mogg Recumbentt

 

 

08:18
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

