Researchers hope to run 'drivers passed by themselves' study after high-speed close pass test; Cyclists discuss "optical illusion" cycle lane that drew Rees-Mogg ire; Bizarre Express story blames TikTok for 'half-wheeling trend' + more on the live blog

This video comes from Katja Kircher of the Swedish transport research institute VTI who last weekend collected data on how experienced cyclists felt when close passed by the driver of an HGV at distances of one to two metres, at speeds of 50 and 80km/h (31 and 50mph)...

Last weekend we collected data on how 23 experienced road cyclists feel when being passed by a truck. We tested 50 and 80 km/h and 1 m, 1.5 m and 2 m clearance with a standard and an extra long truck. Many thanks to all volunteers and the team! pic.twitter.com/bufzhvKvm4 — Katja Kircher 🚴‍♀️ - @katjakircher [at] mastodon.nu (@KatjaKircher) April 27, 2023

Results to follow, but I'm sure you can all take a decent guess at the way that would make you feel. Katja explained it will take a while to analyse the data but made a policy suggestion that in these real-world scenarios drivers should be "switching lanes, and on narrow roads going over to the other edge and slowing down should be the rule. Clear and easy to understand and to enforce".

Interestingly, she also said she would like to repeat the study but have drivers "passed by themselves" to evaluate the same manoeuvre from both perspectives. "But as demonstration it should maybe be part of taking a driver's licence — that would reach many more people," Katja added.

We're going to get in touch with Katja to find out more...