Sticky bottle controversy hits the Giro d'Italia as fans question stage winner Filippo Zana's team car help; Reaction to British Cycling transgender policy update; Giro queen stage; Paris taken over by waves of cycling commuters + more on the live blog

There's been a bit of discussion about this since yesterday's stage...

I love the aspect of a national champion winning on his home roads, whether it's ahead of Thibaut or not. But at some point, you may wonder if the team car should get the win too, after all it helped Zana massively, especially the second time round... @UCI_cycling#Giro pic.twitter.com/NWLbh1IoqZ — Guillaume (@GuillaumeWatt) May 25, 2023

The two incidents showing, an admittedly pretty normal sight in professional bike racing — a rider, having dropped back to the team car, holding onto a bottle while the driver of said car accelerates, bringing them back to breakaway with minimal effort — the famous sticky bottle... (or in the second case 'sticky glasses' as pointed out by one eagle-eyed commenter)...

I dare say you could go back and find a similar incident from every single stage of the Giro so far however, naturally, when the rider involved goes on to win the stage, beating a very popular rider looking for their final Grand Tour stage win before retirement, the scrutiny is always going to be a touch more intense.

But did Zana/Jaco AlUla do anything wrong?

The commissaires thought so, Zana and his team director David McPartland appearing on the jury's end-of-stage fines list for "Irregular feeding (sticky bottle for short distance)" and will pay 200 CHF (£179) each...

Some have suggested the punishment doesn't go far enough, arguing Zana should lose his stage win, the claim being that in the second video he was being dropped, although the languid nature of his dropping back to the team car, plus the fact that once back on the Italian champion stuck with Pinot's attacks on the remaining two climbs before beating him in the sprint, suggests this was hardly a rider pedalling squares...

Anyway, you didn't come here to hear my ramblings, here's what the fans made of it...

He was dropped with Pronskiy and calls his car I wouldn’t tweet this if it was just a case of going back to the car, otherwise I’d make 1000 of them each race — Guillaume (@GuillaumeWatt) May 25, 2023

Well yeah but strategically cheating, is still cheating If you do it because you've gone to your car to get water, that's fine But he was dropped. That's my issue here — Guillaume (@GuillaumeWatt) May 25, 2023

At this point Zana's teammate, and fellow breakaway extraordinaire, Alessandro De Marchi got involved... "How could he be dropped and then be one of the strongest with Pinot? I went back to the car intentionally. Please! This are not the bidoncollè that make you win a stage, believe me!