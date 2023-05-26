Sticky bottle controversy hits the Giro d'Italia as fans question stage winner Filippo Zana's team car help; Reaction to British Cycling transgender policy update; Giro queen stage; Paris taken over by waves of cycling commuters + more on the live blog

There's been a bit of discussion about this since yesterday's stage...
The two incidents showing, an admittedly pretty normal sight in professional bike racing — a rider, having dropped back to the team car, holding onto a bottle while the driver of said car accelerates, bringing them back to breakaway with minimal effort — the famous sticky bottle... (or in the second case 'sticky glasses' as pointed out by one eagle-eyed commenter)...
I dare say you could go back and find a similar incident from every single stage of the Giro so far however, naturally, when the rider involved goes on to win the stage, beating a very popular rider looking for their final Grand Tour stage win before retirement, the scrutiny is always going to be a touch more intense.
But did Zana/Jaco AlUla do anything wrong?
The commissaires thought so, Zana and his team director David McPartland appearing on the jury's end-of-stage fines list for "Irregular feeding (sticky bottle for short distance)" and will pay 200 CHF (£179) each...
Some have suggested the punishment doesn't go far enough, arguing Zana should lose his stage win, the claim being that in the second video he was being dropped, although the languid nature of his dropping back to the team car, plus the fact that once back on the Italian champion stuck with Pinot's attacks on the remaining two climbs before beating him in the sprint, suggests this was hardly a rider pedalling squares...
Anyway, you didn't come here to hear my ramblings, here's what the fans made of it...
At this point Zana's teammate, and fellow breakaway extraordinaire, Alessandro De Marchi got involved... "How could he be dropped and then be one of the strongest with Pinot? I went back to the car intentionally. Please! This are not the bidoncollè that make you win a stage, believe me!
My take on this is that there will be separate male, female and open category....
It's an idea but what would happen if a team enters both transwomen and biological women (sorry if those aren't the right terms, bound to offend...
Wow! Those are amazing distances! People are surprised when I tell them I cycle 14 miles round trip - they won't believe me when I tell them people...
That's a bit of a stretch.
The debt markets will be interesting over the next few decades to say the least.
Never a problem I've had
I actually meant when buying the bicycle and I don't intend for the time being to replace my bicycle....
The usual traffic along Park Row/Perry Road means that you'll be wanting to overtake them when they come to a halt - preferably using that cycle...
Racers have had custom (and very expensive for the day) jerseys, in wool or silk, made up for them for a long now.