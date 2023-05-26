Support road.cc

Sticky bottle controversy hits the Giro d'Italia as fans question stage winner Filippo Zana's team car help; Reaction to British Cycling transgender policy update; Giro queen stage; Paris taken over by waves of cycling commuters + more on the live blog

One more mountain day slog before the live blog retires for another glorious three-day weekend, Dan Alexander is on duty this Friday
Fri, May 26, 2023 09:09
07:59
Sticky bottle controversy hits the Giro d'Italia as fans question stage winner Filippo Zana's team car help

There's been a bit of discussion about this since yesterday's stage...

The two incidents showing, an admittedly pretty normal sight in professional bike racing — a rider, having dropped back to the team car, holding onto a bottle while the driver of said car accelerates, bringing them back to breakaway with minimal effort — the famous sticky bottle... (or in the second case 'sticky glasses' as pointed out by one eagle-eyed commenter)...

I dare say you could go back and find a similar incident from every single stage of the Giro so far however, naturally, when the rider involved goes on to win the stage, beating a very popular rider looking for their final Grand Tour stage win before retirement, the scrutiny is always going to be a touch more intense.

But did Zana/Jaco AlUla do anything wrong?

The commissaires thought so, Zana and his team director David McPartland appearing on the jury's end-of-stage fines list for "Irregular feeding (sticky bottle for short distance)" and will pay 200 CHF (£179) each...

Giro fines

Some have suggested the punishment doesn't go far enough, arguing Zana should lose his stage win, the claim being that in the second video he was being dropped, although the languid nature of his dropping back to the team car, plus the fact that once back on the Italian champion stuck with Pinot's attacks on the remaining two climbs before beating him in the sprint, suggests this was hardly a rider pedalling squares...

Anyway, you didn't come here to hear my ramblings, here's what the fans made of it...

At this point Zana's teammate, and fellow breakaway extraordinaire, Alessandro De Marchi got involved... "How could he be dropped and then be one of the strongest with Pinot? I went back to the car intentionally. Please! This are not the bidoncollè that make you win a stage, believe me! 

11:08
Reaction to British Cycling transgender policy update

The big news this morning...

Bridges' mother Sandy shared her daughter's statement, adding that "British Cycling were due to lift their press embargo at 11am this morning. Everybody knew the outcome by close of play yesterday. Except the people this policy impacts the most."

Obviously we can only speak for ourselves, but we received our press release at 10:31am, prompting some urgent flapping as the 11am embargo neared, but talk of the announcement had been doing the rounds on social media for most of this week.

The news has swept around the UK media, it's currently the top story on BBC News, and high up on just about every other news outlets' websites. Something tells us the weekend column writers are sharpening their pencils as we speak.

Here, new British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton spoke with BBC Sport's Dan Roan...

10:08
BREAKING: British Cycling updates transgender policy, introduces open category

Some big news just landed...

British Cycling logo

09:46
WIRELESS Super Record leaked! Is Campagnolo about to shake up the groupset market?

09:43
Madis Mihkels putting the circus in Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
09:02
Incredible scenes of Paris taken over by waves of cycling commuters

Things we like to see...

08:55
Hugh Carthy will not start stage 19, leaves the race with stomach issues
2023 Giro d'Italia Hugh Carthy (SWpix.com/Zac Williams)

Hugh Carthy's Giro is over, the climber from Preston abandoning the race ahead of the queen stage, his team citing stomach problems that he has been struggling with for a few days. Carthy, who has twice finished in the top ten of the Italian Grand Tour, lost more than four minutes on maglia rosa Geraint Thomas after being dropped early on the penultimate climb.

2023 Giro d'Italia Hugh Carthy (SWpix.com/Zac Williams)

His team announced: "Hugh Carthy won't be able to start today's stage of the Giro d'Italia. He has been struggling with stomach issues for a few days so he'll return home to rest and recover. Great effort, Hugh."

08:48
Queen stage mountain showdown — warning for any sprinters left to look away now

A look ahead to today. Drumroll please...

  • Passo Campolongo: 4km at 7%
  • Passo Valparola: 2,194m 13.9km at 5.7%
  • Passo Giau: 2,227m 9.8km at 9.3%
  • Passo Tre Coci: 1,802m 8km at 7.3%
  • Tre Cime di Lavaredo: 2,307m 7.1km at 7.8%
08:45
Petition with "factual errors" to scrap low-traffic neighbourhood launched by a "keen cyclist" after just two months of trial
Newcastle LTN (Newcastle City Council)

> Petition with "factual errors" to scrap low-traffic neighbourhood launched by a "keen cyclist" after just two months of trial

Dan Alexander

