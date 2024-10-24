“You’ve really got to expect the unexpected”: Driving instructor says “chaotic, distracting” new roundabout with cycle lanes, 36 traffic lights, and coloured surfaces has “too much to look at”

A driving instructor in Cambridge has branded a new roundabout layout in the city, which features dedicated crossing facilities for cyclists and pedestrians, “chaotic” and “too distracting” – after residents complained that the recently upgraded junction, which features 36 traffic lights, was increasing congestion and leaving “long queues of cars standing on idle”.
Earlier this month, the signalised roundabout at the junction of Milton Road, Elizabeth Way, and Highworth Avenue in Cambridge officially opened, as part of the final phase of a wider £31.9m safety improvement scheme on the Milton Road, where 90 cyclists were involved in collisions between March 2013 and April 2018.
Launched in 2022 and set to be fully completed this month, the Greater Cambridge Partnership, a collaborative body in charge of the scheme made up of local businesses, the city and county councils, and academics, says the project “aims to improve public transport, cycling, and walking infrastructure to make these sustainable travel options a more attractive alternative to the car”.
Improvements have included the installation of continuous protected cycleways and footpaths, 14 new Copenhagen crossings to provide priority for cyclists and pedestrians, a new CYCLOPS junction (the second of its kind in the city) at King’s Hedges, and other footpath and cycleway upgrades.
According to the Greater Cambridge Partnership, the layout at the roundabout linking Milton Road with Highworth Avenue and Elizabeth Way has been altered to “accompany different users of Milton Road to ensure everyone can move freely and securely in buses, cars, on bicycles, wheels, or on foot”.
The new layout features dedicated and separate crossing facilities for those walking and cycling, “ensuring people can safely cross the road, even during the busiest times”. There are two crossings at the Milton Road junction, one at Highworth Avenue, and one at Elizabeth Way, along with dedicated cycle lanes circling the roundabout.
“These features will mean parents, children and commuters can have the confidence to cycle along Milton Road, whether they are heading to the shops, school, or work,” the partnership said.
However, since its opening, the scheme has come in for criticism from local motorists, who claim the increased number of lights – prompting locals to brand it “Blackpool Illuminations” and the “birthday cake roundabout” – have led to longer queues of traffic.
“There were long queue of cars standing on idle because the red light is there for an incredibly long time while there is zero traffic on the roundabout itself. Besides, don’t traffic lights defeat the purpose of a roundabout?” one local asked on social media.
“There was never a problem in the first place!” Cambridge resident Penelope claimed.
“It is ridiculous, I have lived here for over 20 years right near the roundabout,” another added. “Cars are now unnecessarily stopped and sirens from emergency vehicles due to the lights late at night. I struggled to get out my driveway as no one wanted to let me out due to having to queue up themselves.”
Meanwhile, Cambridge-based driving instructor Sue Papworth also told the BBC that the roundabout’s “complicated” layout was causing congestion and a “lot of anger” among locals.
“There are too many distractions by way of traffic lights,” she said. “We’ve now got cycle lanes that are going both ways round the roundabout [and] because of the confusion you’ve really got to expect the unexpected.
“We’ve got a signalised parallel crossing that allows people to walk and cycle across the road separately, special paved and coloured surfaces that separate the crossings, and it’s just too distracting. There’s too much to look at.”
“It’s a place where they can ride safely and let their children ride independently too”
Nevertheless, Camcycle, the Cambridge Cycling Campaign, has praised the new layout, which it claims has opened up the junction to children and less confident cyclists who had previously claimed that they would take longer detours to avoid the roundabout and that it was “only traversable by the brave”.
“When we launched our campaign for Safe Junctions back in 2021, many people told us this was one of the junctions they avoided,” Camcycle said.
“Now, many who were put off cycling here feel it’s a place where they can ride safely and let their children ride independently too. It’s an important part of the protected route down Milton Road rather than a broken link in the cycle network.”
Echoing Camcycle’s comments, the Greater Cambridge Partnership responded to complaints from drivers by saying: “Our challenge has been to develop a scheme so parents, children and commuters can have the confidence to walk and cycle along Milton Road, as well as to manage traffic flow along the road.
“There will be a period of on-site monitoring in order to make adjustments to ensure both the traffic flows smoothly, and the new pedestrian and cycle crossing points have adequate time to accommodate the many movements made at certain times of the day.”
This isn’t the first time, of course, that aspects of the Milton Road improvement scheme have come in for criticism.
In October 2023, parts of the project’s protected cycleways and footpaths were reworked after users of the route pointed out how narrow the pavement is in places, raising concerns about access for disabled people and risk of collisions involving cyclists using the adjacent cycle lane.
The scheme’s issues were highlighted by locals who pointed out the placing of lampposts on the already narrow footpath, plus other narrow sections, made the route dangerous for pedestrians, with particular concerns that users could be hit by cyclists using the cycle lane that runs next to it.
In places the footway was just 90cm wide, prompting Conservative councillor Delowar Hossain to label the path “too narrow and dangerous” and accusing the partnership of wasting money.
The chief executive of “everyday walking charity” Living Streets also criticised the lack of consideration for pedestrians, particularly those with mobility issues or young children.
“It is vital that people walking or wheeling have enough space to do so safely – we want to see paths at least 1.5-2m wide. This allows for wheelchairs or buggies to pass safely,” Stephen Edwards said.
“It is important to ensure that people walking have adequate safe space, free of clutter, and aren’t forced to put themselves into the potentially dangerous way of oncoming cyclists.”
36 sets of lights? It would be interesting to see what effect a power outage would have. I wouldn't be surprised if the traffic flowed much more smoothly.
Very likely, but the rate of drivers crashing into vulnerable road users (and other motorists) would go up - until people grew leery of walking or cycling on the junction...
(This is the road network in miniature - private motor traffic effectively suppresses other modes. And the naysayers are delighted: "see? It got safer without the infra!" )
I know it's been a very long time since I passed my car test and almost as long since I passed my motorcycle test but instructors for both encouraged me to expect the unexpected at all times while driving or riding. Have driving instructors changed that much that they tell trainees to expected the expected only?
Its does seem a bit over-engineered. I dont recall seeing such excess in the junctions of the NL, or elsewhere in mainland europe for that matter. Perhaps for some junctions like the one above, it should just be returned to a cross-roads, with traffic lights and segregation. Why add the roundabout and traffic lights? just seems to make it worse. Peoples tax is not being efficiently spent here. If this, is what cycle safety will cost at every roundabout - we're doing something seriously wrong.
Aren't the safest intersections in the world those where the people in control of dangerous weapons are trained to "expect the unexpected'' and avoid it?
(Possibly quibbling over definitions but) I think the safest "intersections" in the world are ones where people don't even notice there's an intersection...
(Here's a before and after example. Here are some roundabouts - the best of course being where the powered vehicles are the ones which change level, or have to change level the most.)
Given that the overwhelming majority of drivers aren't in control of dangerous weapons, your question seems irrelevant, to say the least.
Got to be an improvement from how it was before, but:
Hmm... I read "Copenhagen crossings" and immediately get twitchy (Copenhagen - lots of cycling, a lot better than the UK but generally 2nd rate infra) - however that apparently is a synonym for "continuous footway". That is generally poorly implemented in the UK, so let's see.
It also seems - like so many things in the UK - that this isn't ... Dutch? In such a location the Dutch would likely have a) reduced the traffic volumes (if not they would probably have proper grade-separation for cyclists and pedestrians). b) if traffic volume was low there would be a roundabout with cycling priority - not this neither-fish-nor-fowl thing.
Certainly when you see multiple lanes for drivers it's not a "Dutch cycling roundabout". So if traffic really was high they'd likely have some kind of "turbo-roundabout" for motorist safety and completely separate walking and cycling provision.
Having said that, I don't get why drivers would complain. Almost every feature that I can see is making it easier and safer for drivers! Roundabouts allow higher flows for motorists without reducing safety. There are lanes on the roundabout so it should be clear where everyone is going and people shouldn't be cutting across each other (... shouldn't...). Separate marked areas for cycling and walking (so they can deal with the other car traffic, then deal with any cyclists / walkers). Traffic lights (really for drivers).
Are you quite mad, sir? Are you anti-growth or something??
Wait until they hear what many cycle lanes are like…
I've been on many walks where the footpath is less than 90cm width running alondside of busy through routes (In fact some roads I've walked along didn't even have a footpath). I'm ptretty sure that Cambridge and certainly wider Cambridgeshire has plenty of these. I wonder if Mr Hossein is equally concerned about these.
Isn't that just a general guideline for being on the roads?
Along with "There are too many distractions by way of traffic lights ... There’s too much to look at.”
Yes, and if it makes drivers feel a little uncomfortable and hesitant that's almost certainly safer than a 'don't stop me now' attitude.
I would have thought that Ms Papsworth, as a driving instructor, would already know that driving requires full alertness of ALL possible distractions at all times! Her statement sounds like it's coming from a mediocre instructor.
Didn't the old Advanced Drivers Course literally train Drivers in observation and expecting the unexpected. Perhaps she's failed to spot a business opportunity. As already commented, it sounds like she's teaching to pass the test not teaching to be a good driver.
Just pile on through: you're with the AA.
But it doesn't mean anything.
Should I expect a falling engine off a passing plane ? Someone to drive through the railings above me ? Someone to have a heart attack at the wheel just as we meet ?