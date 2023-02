Cyclist uses town's "best bike route"... that takes four minutes to cross a road; Tom Pidcock "blown away" by reaction to descending footage; Chris Froome on the attack at Tour du Rwanda; Glasgow world champs tickets on sale now + more on the live blog

Why did the cyclist cross the road?

To get to the other side of the A33 and continue his journey on Reading's "best bike route"...

That needs some work. As does the Berkshire town's active travel infrastructure from the look of things in this clip...

It took almost four minutes to get from one side of the A33 in Reading to the other this morning. Four minutes whilst cars go streaming by, belching out fumes for us to breathe in. And this is on Reading's best bike route. pic.twitter.com/zuegM8gNoJ — Stew Elliott (@StewCElliott) February 22, 2023

Every beg button that doesn't change the light within 30 seconds is a policy failure. — Stew Elliott (@StewCElliott) February 22, 2023

In a civilised country the maximum wait for a crossing would be 20 seconds. If no-one has crossed for longer than 20 seconds, the light would change immediately. — Derek (@nr23derek) February 23, 2023

This all looks very familiar considering the 'why don't cyclists use cycle lanes' discussion that is back in the spotlight thanks to the reaction to the video of Dan Walker's crash being published by The Sun.

> Motorists blame crash victim Dan Walker for not riding on underpass cycle lane – described by locals as "filled with broken glass"

Different location, and I'd certainly not want to ride on the A33 through Reading, but still it raises the point... when your best cycle route takes four minutes to cross the road can you really blame people for not using it?