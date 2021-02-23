Support road.cc

Cyclist wins £17k after crash on "nightmare" roundabout; Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee backs campaign to make towpath more accessible; Why cyclists don't ride in the bike lane; Disc brake failure cyclo-cross crash + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Tue, Feb 23, 2021 08:53
Ennerdale roundabout Hull (Google Street View)
14:38
Cyclist wins £17k after crash on "nightmare" roundabout
Ennerdale roundabout Hull (Google Street View)

A cyclist has won £17,500 in damages after being hit by a driver on a "nightmare" roundabout in Hull. Steve Redgrave needed surgery on a broken collarbone, which was fractured in three places. Hull Daily Mail reports the driver did not dispute the legal action after they hit Redgrave as he cycled around the roundabout. The cyclist was wearing a high visibility jacket at the time of the collision.

59-year-old Redgrave is a former BBC Humberside presenter and received £17,500 damages following the personal injury claim. He also suffered a fractured thumb and severe bruising to his ribs and knee.

"It was obviously a huge shock to be hit, especially given it was a bright sunny morning and visibility was good," Redgrave explained. "I was on the roundabout and approaching my lane to leave it, when suddenly, I was hit from the left and sent sprawling onto the road. You are just left in shock when something like that happens.

"As a commuting cyclist for many years, I have always found roundabouts in the city a nightmare to negotiate. They’re very busy at peak times and I’m sure many car drivers simply don’t see or think about people on their bikes."

13:34
Why cyclists don't ride in the bike lane

 

13:30
12:25
Tadej Pogačar wins summit finish at Jebel Hafeet to tighten grip on UAE Tour

Tadej Pogačar took a step closer to securing overall victory at the UAE Tour this lunchtime by winning stage three's summit finish at Jebel Hafeet. The Tour de France champion followed Brit Adam Yates' repeated attacks before beating the Ineos Grenadiers' climber in the sprint for the line. João Almeida, Pogačar's closest rival after yesterday's TT, finished 47 seconds down in a group with Sergio Higuita, Emanuel Buchmann and Harm Vanhoucke. Chris Froome was dropped with around 6km left to climb.

The result leaves Yates more than 40 seconds down on the Slovenian, with Almeida 1:03 behind with one final summit finish on Thursday. Tomorrow should see the sprinters back in contention with the first of three flat stages from the four days remaining.

11:54
Disc brake diagnosis
Live blog comment 23/2/21

Possible explanation for the crash in the opening blog post of the day...

11:19
Mathieu van der Poel cleared to return to the Netherlands and prepare for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Reports from the Netherlands suggest that Mathieu van der Poel may take to the start line for the Opening Weekend of the Classics at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this Saturday. Wielerflits reports that the Alpecin-Fenix rider was able to leave the UAE and return to Amsterdam having tested negative twice. Van der Poel's team were forced to withdraw from the UAE Tour on the morning of the second stage after a staff member tested positive. It is believed that two riders, Jonas Rickaert and Gianni Vermeersch, came into contact with the staff member and therefore must quarantine in the UAE.

Providing the Dutch champion can submit a negative PCR or rapid test within 24 hours of Saturday, then he will be allowed to race. Flanders Classics' CEO Tomas Van Den Spiegel confirmed that if the protocols are met then he will have no issue welcoming Van der Poel to the start line in Ghent.

10:27
Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee backs campaign to make towpath more accessible

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee has backed a campaign by the Leeds Cycling Campaign to make a towpath more accessible. The steps from the Skelton Grange Road Bridge down to the Calder Canal are steep and often slippy which has led to the triathlete backing calls to make them less dangerous and more accessible. Leeds Cycling Campaign's petition had 2,510 signatures at the time of writing. The campaign says the steps have been a problem for at least 30 years and the pandemic has highlighted the accessibility issues with people often having to queue to use the narrow steps in order to maintain social distancing.

Brownlee said: "The Aire and Calder canal towpath has just been resurfaced and is a fantastic active travel corridor. It makes up part of the TransPennine Trail and the Sustrans’ National cycle network and is a great commuter route into the city centre. It is a quiet and traffic-free path that winds its way through natural and green habitats even though the user is never far from habitation. Unfortunately, at the moment, access to it is restricted to users who can make it down a steep and narrow flight of steps. The creation of a new bridge here would be a very positive step for all of the current users and more importantly open up the path to many more."

Councillor Peter Carlill, the district chair at West Yorkshire Combined Authority said they are working with stakeholders to find a "suitable, accessible and safe solution" to the longstanding issues.

09:59
Raleigh launches new leisure bike and refreshing colourways for old favourites
2021 Raleigh Hoppa

Raleigh has launched its new Hoppa leisure bike as well as new colourways for its Classic models. The British bike brand says the new leisure model mixes traditional design with vibrant colour and modern components to make it the ideal ride for rolling around town. The Hoppa's colourway is inspired by Venice Beach and comes in a one size fits all 45cm frame, 24-inch wheels and a 3-speed Sturney Archer derailleur. Raleigh says the bike has been stripped back to keep maintenance low and is affordable at £450.

Their Classic range has also got new colourways for 2021. The Willow now comes in Cherry, Bronze and Dusty Pink, and the Sherwood in Navy and Sage. 

09:24
Trek-Segafredo rider withdraws after bizarre crash

Trek-Segafredo confirmed that 19-year-old rider Antonio Tiberi has withdrawn from the UAE Tour after his bizarre finish line crash during yesterday's time trial. The Italian was flung off his bike in the final 10m of the stage, sliding across the finish line. He suffered multiple abrasions and required stitches in one particularly bad wound on his right knee. His team confirmed last night that despite returning to the team hotel from hospital, he wouldn't start stage three this morning. 

Stage three is underway with the peloton preparing to tackle the first of two summit finishes this week. Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroën Team) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) are up the road and have a 5:48 advantage on the main bunch with 120km left to race.

08:45
Did disc brake failure cause this cyclo-cross crash?

Poor Miguel Salgueiro crashed out of the Portugese National Cyclo-cross Championships while contending for the win on the final lap. At least he got third... This video shared on Twitter suggests it might have been his disc brakes that failed him. In the clip he can be seen pulling on the brake lever without much effect, before missing the turn and tumbling over the steep bank...

Chris Froome will be licking his lips at this one, two weeks ago Froome claimed that disc brake technology isn't where it needs to be for road cycling and that he isn't completely convinced.

For a diagnosis of Froome or Salgueiro's problems, check out our 'What's wrong with Chris Froome's disc brakes?' feature. Maybe you've seen something we missed, if so, let us know what caused this crash?

Miguel Salgueiro disc brake crash

 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

