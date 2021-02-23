Cyclist wins £17k after crash on "nightmare" roundabout; Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee backs campaign to make towpath more accessible; Why cyclists don't ride in the bike lane; Disc brake failure cyclo-cross crash + more on the live blog

A cyclist has won £17,500 in damages after being hit by a driver on a "nightmare" roundabout in Hull. Steve Redgrave needed surgery on a broken collarbone, which was fractured in three places. Hull Daily Mail reports the driver did not dispute the legal action after they hit Redgrave as he cycled around the roundabout. The cyclist was wearing a high visibility jacket at the time of the collision.

59-year-old Redgrave is a former BBC Humberside presenter and received £17,500 damages following the personal injury claim. He also suffered a fractured thumb and severe bruising to his ribs and knee.

"It was obviously a huge shock to be hit, especially given it was a bright sunny morning and visibility was good," Redgrave explained. "I was on the roundabout and approaching my lane to leave it, when suddenly, I was hit from the left and sent sprawling onto the road. You are just left in shock when something like that happens.

"As a commuting cyclist for many years, I have always found roundabouts in the city a nightmare to negotiate. They’re very busy at peak times and I’m sure many car drivers simply don’t see or think about people on their bikes."