Tadej Pogačar isn't winding down for Christmas... smashes 209km and 4,200m of climbing at 35km/h average speed on team camp 'salad ride'; Mayor and cycling figure write to BBC over "inappropriately light-hearted" collision report + more on the live blog

It might not surprise you to know I don't think I, or anyone at road.cc, has ever undertaken a salad ride...

A ride to stop and get a salad on? A ride fuelled only on salad? Perhaps not considering the monstrous numbers on display from Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates teammates, including new signing and chief workhorse Nils Politt. Just the 209.8km for Pog and the rest, the Slovenian who has signalled his intention to make his Giro d'Italia debut in 2024 clocking a minute over six hours on his Wahoo.

The most gifted mental mathematicians among you will know that means an average speed of 34.8km/h... not just for a few hundred metres on the flat with a nice tailwind... but for six hours while tackling as much elevation, 4,206m, as a Grand Tour mountain stage.

Oh, and a casual top speed of 96.7km/h while descending back down to base just outside Benidorm... something tells me Tadej and the boys weren't racing back to get on the fishbowls and shots from Irish pubs however... *tuts* salad ride...