Tadej Pogačar isn't winding down for Christmas... smashes 209km and 4,200m of climbing at 35km/h average speed on team camp 'salad ride'; Mayor and cycling figure write to BBC over "inappropriately light-hearted" collision report + more on the live blog

It's the penultimate pre-Christmas live blog and Dan Alexander is pedalling the (cargo bike) sleigh once again for you this Thursday...
Thu, Dec 21, 2023 09:08
3
08:58
Tadej Pogačar isn't winding down for Christmas... smashes 209km and 4,200m of climbing at 35km/h average speed on team camp 'salad ride'

It might not surprise you to know I don't think I, or anyone at road.cc, has ever undertaken a salad ride...

 

A ride to stop and get a salad on? A ride fuelled only on salad? Perhaps not considering the monstrous numbers on display from Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates teammates, including new signing and chief workhorse Nils Politt. Just the 209.8km for Pog and the rest, the Slovenian who has signalled his intention to make his Giro d'Italia debut in 2024 clocking a minute over six hours on his Wahoo.

The most gifted mental mathematicians among you will know that means an average speed of 34.8km/h... not just for a few hundred metres on the flat with a nice tailwind... but for six hours while tackling as much elevation, 4,206m, as a Grand Tour mountain stage.

> Tadej Pogačar uploads Tour of Flanders win to Strava... gets flagged

Oh, and a casual top speed of 96.7km/h while descending back down to base just outside Benidorm... something tells me Tadej and the boys weren't racing back to get on the fishbowls and shots from Irish pubs however... *tuts* salad ride...

09:12
Meanwhile in France...
 

Anyone recognise this route? Christmas cobbles... what a treat... 

Dan Alexander

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor.

mitsky | 48 sec ago
"... a mum and daughter narrowly avoided a potentially catastrophic situation after a driver's car (my emphasis) flipped and smashed into a zebra crossing post..."

Again. Language matters.
http://rc-rg.com

Please don't follow the BBC's (and most other media outlets) example of bad reporting.

lesterama | 57 min ago
Pog's and my definition of salad rides differ. Mine is honking like a wet lettuce.

Jem PT | 2 hours ago
Unreal Pog!

