Julian Alaphilippe urges us to 'stay hard' through the coronavirus pandemic; Mango Bikes giving away 10 bikes to 10 NHS workers; Live racing to watch on Zwift; Callum Skinner urges quicker decision on fate of Olympics + more on the live blog

Let’s try making a few smiles in crazy times Click the link below and nominate someone you think deserves a well-earned rewardhttps://t.co/fToXFTM1gD#nhs #nurses #careworkers #freebike pic.twitter.com/1JJOP7oEoF — Mango Bikes (@MangoBikes) March 20, 2020

Mango have been giving the gift of bikes to help those who need them most get through these uncertain times, with a competition launched on their website which allows the public to nominate deserving nurses.

Mango say: "We want these bikes to be used by the amazing ladies and gents who will be doing some amazing work over the next few months. Maybe it’ll help them avoid public transport, ensure they get lots of fresh air on the way to or home from work or just bring a smile to their face.

Nominations close on Thursday 26th March at 5pm, and you can vote here. ​

This morning I posted on Cycling Industry Chat industry group about a doctor who had a bike stolen. @MangoBikes responded by offering out a replacement. Better still, they were already giving away ten bikes to #nhs staff in need. Nominate someone worthy: https://t.co/q2fZ6LGYJj — marksuttonbike (@marksuttonbike) March 20, 2020

According to the editor of Cycling Industry News Mark Sutton, Mango also stepped in to offer a free bike to a doctor who had theirs stolen when he posted the news on a group discussion... chapeau to Mango.