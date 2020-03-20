Back to news
news
Live blog

Julian Alaphilippe urges us to 'stay hard' through the coronavirus pandemic; Mango Bikes giving away 10 bikes to 10 NHS workers; Live racing to watch on Zwift; Callum Skinner urges quicker decision on fate of Olympics + more on the live blog

Jack Sexty is blogging you into the weekend, with occasional contributions from other members of the road.cc team
Fri, Mar 20, 2020 09:19
9
11:56
Mango Bikes are giving away 10 bikes to 10 NHS staff... and also donated a bike to a doctor who had theirs stolen

Mango have been giving the gift of bikes to help those who need them most get through these uncertain times, with a competition launched on their website which allows the public to nominate deserving nurses. 

Mango say: "We want these bikes to be used by the amazing ladies and gents who will be doing some amazing work over the next few months. Maybe it’ll help them avoid public transport, ensure they get lots of fresh air on the way to or home from work or just bring a smile to their face.

Nominations close on Thursday 26th March at 5pm, and you can vote here. ​

According to the editor of Cycling Industry News Mark Sutton, Mango also stepped in to offer a free bike to a doctor who had theirs stolen when he posted the news on a group discussion... chapeau to Mango. 

11:50
Devising a makeshift Tour of Flanders
09:50
"It's a total mess at the moment": Callum Skinner urges Olympic chiefs to make a call on whether Games will go ahead

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Rio 2016 gold medallist and British Olympic Association rep has criticised the International Olympic Committee for not coming to a quicker decision on whether the Games would be postponed. Skinner asked for "strong leadership and says a decision must be made by 24th April:  

"It's a total mess at the moment. This level of uncertainty is unprecedented. A call needs to be made with three months to go. That has to be the cut off. Once we get into that three-month window where athletes are starting to make their final preparations, it is going to really heighten the stress of a lot of athletes.

"Ultimately, athlete health has to come first. Even if the IOC does proceed it will then be up to the athletes and the national organising committees themselves as to whether they actually attend."

09:38
Missing live racing? Now you can watch virtual Zwift racing instead

Indoor cycling is arguably one of the few success stories in these troubling times; and that's not just because we're all riding on trainers indoors, but there are also opportunities to conduct a bit of live sport to make up for the entire real-world sporting calendar being completely decimated for the foreseeable. 

Zwift are continuing their live race series with the Tour of Watopia stage 4 at 7pm UK time, featuring the NTT Continental Cycling Team, Canyon ZCC, Team and KISS Racing Team. Both Men’s and Women’s races will get a full broadcast production hosted by Esports presenter and Zwifter OJ Borg alongside special guest presenters - you can check out all the upcoming events on Zwift's website, and watch Tour of Watopia stage 4 on YouTube this evening

If you haven't got to grips with Zwift yet and want to get started, see our how to guide; and for the ultimate tips list for the self-isolating cyclist, your bible is here

09:06
Julian Alaphilippe appears to tell us to 'stay hard' through coronavirus pandemic in Deceuninck–Quick-Step goodwill message gaffe

We'll start by saying, all credit to Mr Alaphilippe for wishing his fans around the world the best in a foreign language... but for his own sake, it would have been nice if someone could have stepped in to tell him that what he was saying could be interpreted altogether differently. 

After Shane Archbold, Remco Evenepoel, Mattia Cattaneo and Dries Devenyns pop up to wish their fans good health and urging them to stay safe, Mr Alaphilippe appears and asks fans to "stay hard and be patient";  presumably he thought it meant something along the lines of "stay strong", and you'd think someone in the know could have asked him to redo his bit or at the least edit the quote to go alongside his speech... but alas, the words were typed next to the Frenchman's innocent face unedited. 

With most of the developed world's office-based employees now working from home - likely in a secluded home office or bedroom - maybe there is an element of truth in his message after all... 

08:53
Now we can all wash our hands... can we start indicating too?

This may be a step too far for some drivers!

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments