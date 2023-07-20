What is the best way to buy a bike? + British champion Pfeiffer Georgi looks ahead to the Tour de France Femmes on the road.cc Podcast

What’s the best way to buy a new bike? What schemes and initiatives can I take advantage of to help me afford my bike? How can I save money? When is the best time to buy?

Those are the questions we posed on the latest episode of the road.cc Podcast to Cycling UK’s Russell Stephens, who gave host George a whole plethora of hints and tips for when the time comes – as it eventually will – to lay down your hard-earned on a shiny new steed (though your tastes may not be as expensive as George’s…).

The head of commercial at the cycling charity, Russell also goes into detail on popular employee-benefit initiatives such as the Cycle to Work Scheme and the Green Commute Initiative, and how those programmes have changed in recent years, while also providing some good advice on why it pays to be cautious when purchasing second-hand, and even the best time of the year to buy.

“It’s important to understand the cycling industry and its cyclical nature,” he tells the podcast.

“Funnily enough, we’re now going into a good time, because cycling brands often look to bring out next year’s range, new colour schemes, around the end of August, September time. So, now is a good time to keep an eye out for what bargain and deals you can pick up for 2023, before the 2024 range drops.

“It’s being selective, and not getting carried away with buying your new bike. If you’ve got some patience, you can wait for the best deals.”

Who knew Take That lyrics could prove useful when it comes to buying a bike?

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In part 2, and with the Tour de France Hommes now all but over thanks to Jonas Vingegaard’s storming ride through the Alps, we turn our attention to the much-anticipated second edition of the relaunched Tour Femmes, which will see the women’s peloton tackle the Pyrenees – and the iconic Col du Tourmalet – for the first time in the race’s new guise.

With the week-long race set to get underway in Clermont-Ferrand this Sunday, Ryan chats with newly crowned British champion Pfeiffer Georgi, who will be hoping to build on a brilliant breakthrough season on the roads of France next week.

Georgi has had a tremendous 2023 so far. After top ten finishes at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Stade Bianche, the Team DSM-Firmenich rider took her first ever WorldTour victory at the Classic Brugge-De Panne, launching a stunning late attack to beat a strong group containing Elisa Balsamo and former teammate Lorena Wiebes by over a minute.

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

She then backed that up with her second consecutive top ten placing at Paris-Roubaix and, after our chat, won another Belgian one day race at the Dwars door de Westhoek, before powering to her second career British road race title in Saltburn-by-the-Sea last month.

In the interview, the exciting 22-year-old discusses her development as a rider at Team DSM, her stellar 2023, and why last year’s Tour de France Femmes was a “massive moment” for women’s cycling.

Oh, and why – despite being tasked with riding for teammates Charlotte Kool and Juliette Labous at the Tour – we should “never say never” to the possibility of the British bands crossing the line first at cycling’s biggest race.

