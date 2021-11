British drivers set for tougher phone rules; The UK's longest traffic-free cycle path; Porsche move into e-cycling; Whatever happened to pedal cars?; Hoys hails UCI Track Champions League; Cyclist frees stranded goat + more on the live blog

There can't be many things more infuriating when you're out on the road than seeing a driver messing about with their phone.

Well those drivers could now be in for a £200 fine and get six points on their licence after the UK Government announced plans today to toughen road safety laws.

The BBC are reporting UK drivers will be banned from filming, taking photos, searching playlists and playing games on hand-held devices from next year (texting and calling on hand-helds is already illegal), and transport secretary Grant Shapps has said it will become easier to prosecute offenders.

The Highway Code is going to be updated to reflect the new rules but motorists will still be allowed to use hands-free devices while driving, if it's secured in a cradle, and make contactless payments while stationary.

