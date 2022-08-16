Man arrested as 13-year-old cyclist remains in critical condition following serious collision

Police in Northumbria have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving as a 13-year-old cyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a collision shortly after 8.10pm on Sunday.

The incident happened as a red Vauxhall Corsa was travelling north from Glover Road in Washington, around seven miles west of Sunderland, onto Silverstone Road.

Police say the cyclist, a 13-year-old boy, was hit as he crossed from the underpass but added that the exact nature of the crash was "yet to be established".

The force was able to confirm the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and, as of their latest update, remains in a critical condition. His next of kin are aware of the incident and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and officers are continuing to investigate and appeal for witnesses.

"This is clearly a very serious incident that has resulted in a young boy being taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries," Northumbria Police wrote on Facebook.

"The collision happened in a busy area and on a popular bus route. We are asking anybody who witnessed it to get in touch and assist our enquiries."

The force added they are particularly interested in speaking to a man who was stood at a nearby bus stop and boarded the Go North East number 56 bus.

"We believe he may have witnessed the incident and we would ask him to come forward and help us. We also understand that there may have been other passengers on the bus who might have saw what happened and we would encourage them to get in touch," the statement continued.

Officers also asked for anybody who saw a red Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the area at the time, as well as those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward either by contacting them via their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220814-1125.

