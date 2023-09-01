Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"I went too far": Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins apologises for tweet saying "someone should kill" Sadiq Khan over ULEZ; Unleashed domestique Sepp Kuss keeps hydrated... by chugging A LOT of champagne on Vuelta podium + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! Dan Alexander is on live blog duty for you as we all ride off into the weekend with one more day of cycling action
Fri, Sep 01, 2023 08:35
7
"I went too far": Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins apologises for tweet saying "someone should kill" Sadiq Khan over ULEZ; Unleashed domestique Sepp Kuss keeps hydrated... by chugging A LOT of champagne on Vuelta podium + more on the live blogCharlie Mullins
07:52
"I went too far": Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins apologises for tweet saying "someone should kill" Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Well, well, well...

Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins has now apologised after he was this week suspended from the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for saying "someone should kill" Sadiq Khan over ULEZ and "it's time to dump the Muslim mayor".

> Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins suspended from Twitter after posting that "someone should kill" Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

road.cc contacted Mullins' representatives about the suspension and accusations that his posts were racially charged, but never received a reply. Instead this morning the businessman, also known for his staunch anti-cycling stance, apologised while speaking to Talk TV...

"I unreservedly apologise and withdraw my remarks. I went too far. Twitter/X is right to take the action it did," he said.

Charlie Mullins Sadiq Khan tweets
Charlie Mullins Sadiq Khan tweets 2

X suspended the 70-year-old multimillionaire businessman's account for violating the social media platform's rules. It's not the first time Mullins' thoughts on transport policy have made headlines...

> Pimlico Plumbers publish article describing "cycle fascists whining about their precious road space"

In 2020, he commissioned a Transport for London parody poster of a cyclist struggling to carry tools which said cyclists were "taking f****** liberties".

An additional blog post, shared on the company's website, then took aim at cycling infrastructure and "cycle fascists", which Mullins' PR team claimed were responsible for increasing the length of van journeys in the capital.

"I've had enough of cycle fascists whining about their precious road space when what they really want is to run all non-cycles off the road," the blog, written in the first person as if by Mullins himself, said. "And I'm also sick of the bike bureaucrats who have taken over TfL, and who as we speak are painting great swathes of Central London's roads blue, making it next to impossible to run any kind of service business.

"Businesses like mine, and many others that rely on the transport of large amounts of equipment, tools and goods about the city cannot operate on bicycles. It is a ridiculous proposition. Any fool can figure out it doesn't work. And please don't tell me to get a cargo bike because unless they are the size of a van or a lorry and can be made secure they are exactly as useful as a chocolate teapot."

The blog was later edited following a backlash, before a month later the plumbing provider posted a video on social media asking for help to track down a cyclist who allegedly kicked out a wing mirror on Mullins' Bentley.

However, a number of users called out the footage as fake, with one accusing the firm of staging a publicity stunt and a "false flag" attack to whip up resentment against bike riders.

10:10
Alpecin-Deceuninck's Jimmy Janssens makes young fan's day at La Vuelta

Chapeau, Jimmy Janssens and Alpecin-Deceuninck, winning bunch sprints and hearts at La Vuelta... 

09:55
Thomas De Gendt's fan club helps him out

Where are these people when I'm blowing up a climb? 

08:52
Will ULEZ get more people on bikes? + Getting back on the bike after hip surgery with a cycling physio expert on the road.cc Podcast

While we're talking about ULEZ...

road.cc Podcast episode 59

> Will ULEZ get more people on bikes? + Getting back on the bike after hip surgery with a cycling physio expert on the road.cc Podcast

08:36
Reaction to Shimano announcing launch of 12-speed mechanical 105 R7100 groupset to sit alongside existing Di2

Entirely predictably it was price and lack of rim brake option that caught most people's eyes...

Russell Massey was one of those #rimbrakes4life people, while Gordon Saunders told us the pricing is "silly".

Allyson Hurst agreed, calling it "insane"... "same price as [Campagnolo] Chorus mechanical and [Sram] Rival AXS is ridiculous". Rob Taylor said he'd always been a 105 fan "but now looking at the Tiagra as the trickle down effect now makes this a decent group set without the price".

Michael Marshall said Campag's Chorus rim brake offering made him more likely to go there... although "I doubt Campy will do that forever"...

08:17
Man who slashed 42 bicycle tyres during "reckless" spree sentenced
Peterborough Crown Court (Google Maps)

[Peterborough Crown Court]

A 29-year-old man has been handed a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to 42 counts of attempted criminal damage, as well as counts of criminal damage, assault, threatening behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and theft from a shop, relating to other incidents.

Cambridgeshire Live reports Ife Bellow used a pair of scissors to slash 42 bike tyres in Cambridge at 2am on October 18 last year. His "reckless" spree took place in Drummer Street and Guildhall Street, close to where he was soon arrested by police.

CCTV operators saw him puncture the bikes' tyres before throwing scissors, which were later recovered, into a bin.

"To this day we still have no explanation for Bellow's reckless actions. He caused great inconvenience and expense to his victims and has shown himself to be a violent criminal in other areas too. I am glad we were able to bring him before the courts," PC Jack Burgess said.

07:20
Unleashed star domestique Sepp Kuss keeps hydrated by chugging A LOT of champagne on Vuelta podium

After four long months dominating the 'teammate of the year' award in professional cycling, assisting Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard to Grand Tour victories and now onto his third major tour of the season, who can blame Sepp Kuss for enjoying his day in the sun?

We like to drink with our super climbing domestique because Sepp Kuss is our mate, and when we drink with our wiry 60kg mountain goat he gets it down in eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two... oh, he's finished...

I made that 14 big gulps of the fizzy stuff, I'm sure his team provided plenty of white rice to soak that up once he returned to the team bus... "No, you're not 'just descending down to the hotel', Sepp"...

Who knew a Kuss vs Pogačar drinking showdown was the real Jumbo-Visma vs UAE Team Emirates battle we needed to see (just don't invite Pidcock)...

Marc Madiot might have something to say this morning. Groupama-FDJ's outspoken manager, during the Tour de France, told Jumbo's boss to... *checks notes*... "shut his mouth" and said that he is "small, shabby" and it's "pathetic" that Richard Plugge would speak out about seeing rival riders enjoying a rest day beer...

> "He can shut his mouth": Marc Madiot slams "small, shabby" Jumbo-Visma boss who claimed that French riders were drinking "large beers" on rest day 

Cue the memes that followed, wonderfully assisted my Madiot...

Interestingly, ahead of the Tour's third week, Plugge had said: "Alcohol is poison, and when you are already tired, it'll make you even more fatigued. At the start of the last week of the Tour, which is the most important, you have to be careful what you eat and drink. In our team nobody drinks alcohol, because that breaks you and even those who aren't riders shouldn't drink it. We open our doors, answer all the questions, but you have to look at the other side as well. Because that explains part of the differences, not only in our favour, but also against the others."

It seems La Vuelta really is the most relaxed Grand Tour...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 