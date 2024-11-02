Are electromagnetic cycling pedals on the way? This patent suggests so... plus another folding commuting helmet, IndieVelo rebrands as TrainingPeaks Virtual, Karoo battery life boosted + more

It's been a bumper week of tech news here on road.cc. From hill climb set-ups to airbag bike shorts, it's had a bit of everything.

The week kicked off with our annual front bike lights Beam Test, your one-stop guide to all the brightest and best lights to keep you riding through the dark British winter. We've added 35 more lights to our Beam Comparison Engine, meaning you can put brands' front lights head-to-head to see exactly how they stack up against each other on the road.

Hill climb national champs of course meant we needed to take a look at the winning bikes, including men's champ Harry MacFarlane's Cervélo R3 SL complete with a "F*** the UCI" paint job. There's a full list of everything else you might have missed this week at the bottom of this article, but first — Tech of the Week!

A foldable helmet for commuters, a cleat patent that's turned heads, plus news from Rapha, Vittoria, Bioracer, TrainingPeaks, Rudy Project and more, there's plenty to tell you about.

Are electromagnetic cycling pedals on the way? This patent suggests so

We're delighted tech editor Mat's back at work and finding obscure patents again. This one, filed back in 2021 but passed this week, is for a "cadence based shoe-pedal coupling system" that suggests the idea for a shoe to be selectively coupled to a cycle pedal electromagnetically.

As ever with these, we've only got the limited info and drawings to go off but the system includes: an electromagnet for coupling a pedal and shoe and/or an electromechanical retention element for coupling a pedal to a shoe.

It then goes further and suggests this could be activated "based on a signal from a cadence sensor indicating a predetermined cadence condition". So what does this all mean? It sounds like rather than mechanically clipping in and unclipping, the idea is that the cadence sensor would provide a way to couple the shoe to the pedal once the rider passes a predetermined RPM and likewise unclip you when pedalling drops below the mark, removing the need for physically clipping in or out.

As the patent suggests: "When the switching unit is turned on, the electromagnet is supplied with power and becomes a magnet. Accordingly, when a rider steps on the pedal wearing the shoe, the magnetic body of the bottom of a shoe is attracted to the electromagnet of the pedal and the shoe is coupled to the pedal.

"The attractive force can be binary on or off according to a threshold value or can be scaled depending on speed. For example, it can be off at a 20 RPM or less. Or, it can be at 10 per cent strength at 20 RPM, 20 per cent at 30 RPM, 30 per cent at 40 RPM, 40 per cent at 50 RPM, 50 per cent at 60 RPM, 60 per cent at 70 RPM, etc.

"It could have an upper threshold value where it converts from a value less than 100 per cent to full level. For example, at 50 RPM the force could be 70 per cent. Above 50 RPM, the attractive force could switch to 100 per cent attractive force."

We wouldn't recommend chucking your cleats in the bin just yet, after all the patent game can be volatile and just because it's issued doesn't mean an actual working product that comes to market and establishes itself is guaranteed to follow. It would be very interesting if it did and we'll be watching what happens next with a keen eye, but the patent graveyard is a very real thing and already pretty full...

A packable helmet that folds to half its size in seconds?

We've seen a few foldable helmet ideas of varying success over the years, from Carrera's attempt back in 2015 to a more recent Indiegogo fundraiser by Cyclo. We've reviewed a few of them too although none bettered 6/10, the folding selling point often seemingly taking away from the more fundamental features: low weight, ventilation, fit, adjustability etc.

Well, Newlane has brought a new product to the market, the packable helmet certified to EN 1078 safety standards and the result of six years of development. The Flip-Clip system means it packs down to half its original size in seconds.

The brand says the design is "award-winning" and that it has been built "for maximum comfort" and with safety as the "number one priority". It weighs 470g and is being sold on Selfridges' website (very posh) at £110, or direct from Newlane who have it priced £20 cheaper.

Karoo software update boosts battery life

If you've got a Hammerhead Karoo cycling computer you can now update its software to access additional customisation for Battery Saver Mode, reducing processing speed and capping max brightness in return for longer battery life. The default battery life expectation has been updated to 15+ hours. On Battery Save Mode that's up to 30+ hours and on Advanced Battery Save it's 35+ hours.

indieVelo bought by TrainingPeaks, will become TrainingPeaks Virtual

The indoor cycling app indieVelo has been bought by TrainingPeaks. As of now the platform has been rebranded TrainingPeaks Virtual and will continue to be free to users through until the end of March 2025, after which point it will become a part of TrainingPeaks Premium.

indieVelo founder George Gilbert explained the move will be fully forwards and backwards compatible, meaning ride history, race results, rankings and achievements will all be preserved, although its Founders Club has closed.

"Over the coming weeks and months ahead, we will be updating TrainingPeaks Virtual together to combine the best of TrainingPeaks and indieVelo into a seamless online and offline training and racing experience," he added. "This is an incredibly exciting time, and I'm really looking forward to working closely with the TrainingPeaks team to transform what's possible with an online cycling platform, and the benefits it can bring to athletes and coaches."

Find out more here.

Books from Rapha to mark brand's 20th anniversary

Coinciding with Rapha's 20th anniversary celebrations, two new books have been released — The Extra Mile and Kings of Pain.

As we heard from founder Simon Mottram on episode 87 of the road.cc Podcast, The Extra Mile (£35) tells the story of how the brand was built and features illustrations of Rapha's photography, iconic products and graphic design. There is also an Anniversary Edition of Kings of Pain (£45) which features a revised text, updated with a selection of pieces from Rapha Editions' award-winning publications. It promises a "mesmerising journey into a world of riders like Coppi, Anquetil, Simpson; and the beauty, suffering and eccentricity of the world's greatest bike race".

Read more on Rapha's website.

Vittoria opens "the most advanced research and testing centre for bicycle tyre systems in the world"

Vittoria has this week opened VittoriaLabs, a "state-of-the-art research and development centre designed to redefine the future of cycling performance". It's got us picturing something like Bruce Wayne's basement.

There's two of them too, one in Italy at the brand's headquarters and one at its operational centre in Thailand. Vittoria says it will allow collaboration with top-tier universities and local industries for "continuous innovation", ensuring Vittoria "maintains an edge in its cutting-edge endeavours".

They'll be testing centres for the company's tyres, with products' performance analysed to "enable the company to develop products optimised for real-world conditions" using a "data-driven approach".

New glasses from Rudy Project

Rudy Project has released the Turbolence sports eyewear, the all-round outdoor performance glasses that you won't be surprised to hear the brand reckons offer an "unparalleled visual experience" and "uncompromising protection".

They've got a spherical lens designed to "optimise aerodynamics" while also offering a wider field of vision than a smaller lens. There's also a sweatband that sits on your forehead meaning you shouldn't get any sweat in your eyes and can enjoy the aforementioned "unparalleled" visual experience.

Rudy Project's Turbolence is available in eight colours and with polarised, photochromic or mirrored lenses and starts at £144.

Bioracer turns iconic Belgian jersey pink for breast cancer awareness

Bioracer has switched out the famous Belgian blue for pink to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise money for Think Pink. For every £62.52 jersey bought, Bioracer is donating €10.

Check it out here.

