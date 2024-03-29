Criminal probe opened into alleged safety issue cover-up at Babboe

A criminal investigation has been launched in the Netherlands over allegations that Babboe covered up safety issues relating to its cargo bikes.

The probe is being run jointly by the investigative arm of the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) and the country’s Public Prosecution Service, reports NL Times.

The English-language news website says that following a report yesterday by broadcaster RTL Nieuws, the NVWA, which last month ordered Babboe to temporarily halt sales of its cargo bikes due to safety concerns, confirmed that the investigation was launched several weeks ago.

Among the allegations levelled against the company, which is owned by cycling industry giant Accell Group, which also owns brands including Lapierre and Raliegh, are that employees hid damaged frames from NVWA inspectors when they visited its premises.

A spokesperson for the NVWA is reported as claiming that Babboe “broke the law” by not reporting problems that would cause frames to suddenly develop cracks and break, adding that “there are indications that details were withheld.”

The RTL Nieuws report that prompted confirmation of the investigation included contributions from former staff members of Babboe, who revealed how they would be told to hide broken frames ahead of inspection visits by officials from the NVWA.

One, speaking about a visit in 2021, told the broadcaster: “The NVWA was supposed to arrive at ten o’clock. So at a quarter to eight in the morning, we went there to hide everything.

“We put the broken bicycles in a van [which was then driven to another location], because they were afraid that the NVWA would take a walk around the place.”

Another said: “We had to empty the entire workshop. We loaded those frames into a van, and the scrap iron bin as well.”

The NVWA described the allegations that Babboe staff concealed damaged frames from it as “really shocking and downright disgusting.”

NVWA spokesman Bjorn Elsebrock told RTL Nieuws: “If things are withheld, we cannot do our work. That is undermining and awful.”

He added that the criminal investigation now under way “This must show whether the whether the findings actually happened.”

Last month, reacting to the NVWA’s order to temporarily halt sales of certain models, Babboe said in a statement that the watchdog had told it “that the company has not provided enough information to prove that certain models are free from safety risks.

“The sale of these models must for this reason be put on hold,” Babboe continued. ”As a precaution, Babboe has decided to temporarily stop the sales of all Babboe cargo bikes.

“Babboe and the NVWA continue to work together to ensure that the requested information is provided as quickly as possible, so that sales can be resumed. Until then, we will follow the NVWA’s advice to not use the Babboe cargo bikes.

“We are currently consulting with the NVWA to prepare for a recall of certain Babboe models. We will inform Babboe owners of this as soon as possible,” the company added.