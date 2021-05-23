Huge crash at Giro d'Italia causes race to be neutralised

A huge crash at the Giro d'Italia has caused the race to be neutralised in the opening few kilometres.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of the riders to come down in the crash on stage 15 of the Giro.

Following the crash Buchmann and two others were forced to abandon the race.

The crash happened as the breakaway tried to get away and the peloton was crossing a causeway onto the mainland.

The race is now back on but riders spent around 20 minutes stood by the side of the road as several received medical treatment.

Emanuel Buchmann was 6th overall at 2'36 and could have posed a threat to race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos) in the coming days.

Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) was another rider caught up in the crash forced to abandon. Natnael Behane (Cofidis) also had to leave the race.

Tony Gallopin was seen with blood all over his left leg and a stretcher was wheeled out for another rider, although he appeared not to need it.

The race had to be neutralised due to the number of medics and ambulances that were involved cleaning it up.

At the time a number of riders were up the road but were ordered to wait, and many did not appear happy about it.

Commentator Sean Kelly, said: "There was a big stack of riders went down at high speed and a lot of riders were on the ground.

"You can see the damage like the riders getting change riders getting treatment for road burns and it just tells you there were a lot of riders involved in that pile up and that is the reason...

"When the race organisation heard there were so many riders in the pile up that's the quick decision they made and that's the reason [it was neutralised]."