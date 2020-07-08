Back to news
M77 slip road traffic (via Twitter).PNG

Glasgow City Council defends decision to remove cones from pop-up bike lane

Decision said to have been taken "for safety of all road users" to prevent build-up of vehicles coming from motorway slip road...
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Jul 08, 2020 19:16
Glasgow City Council has defended its decision not to reinstate traffic cones that afforded a degree of protection to cyclists on a temporary bike lane on a busy road and is now described as a “massive safety hazard for people on bikes.”

But the council says that the cones will not be put back, citing “the safety of all road users” since it believes doing so would lead to traffic queues building up on a slip road from the adjacent M77 motorway.

It also highlights that the cycle lane, which links two parks, was a temporary measure introduced to help people travel safely to parks to undertake their daily exercise under the lockdown rules in force in Scotland at the time.

But video posted on Twitter today, and featured on our live blog earlier, shows how removal of the cones has rendered the bidirectional bike lane on Dumbreck Road impossible to use for cyclists travelling north, since they are faced with oncoming traffic.

The lane, which is close to an entrance to Pollok Park is also extremely hazardous for those travelling south due to the drivers turning onto the road from the M77.

In a statement published on its website today, Glasgow City Council defended the decision to remove the cones.

It said: “At the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Dumbreck pop-up cycle route was installed temporarily as part of the Spaces for People project, to link Pollok Park and Bellahouston Park. At this time, parks played a key function in providing outdoor space for people to enjoy daily exercise. 

“Following an incident on the M77 last week, traffic was diverted off the motorway and a section of the cycle route between the M77 and Mosspark Boulevard removed, to manage this.

“When reviewing reinstatement, as traffic levels have recently risen, there are concerns of queuing back on the northbound M77 slip road, as one lane was removed on the slip road to implement the scheme. For the safety of all road users therefore, the section of the cycle route between the M77 and Mosspark Boulevard will not be restored.

“Further works will be carried out today on the transition from the carriageway back onto the shared footway to ensure that all users understand the layout,” the council added.

“The temporary cycle lane remains in place between Haggs Golf Club and the M77 slip road.”

It’s not the first time that section of the road has been coned off, however. Here it is back in April 2017 on Google Street View, when the left-hand lane was closed to traffic, presumably due to roadworks.

M77.PNG
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

