Corner-cutting motorist who turned into cyclist blamed low sun and cyclist's dark clothing for fatal collision

A West Lothian motorist who hit and killed an oncoming cyclist while turning off an A-road has pleaded guilty to causing his death by careless driving. Barry McConnell said he had been “blinded by the sun” as he turned and had failed to see Gwyn Bailey because he was wearing black and riding in the shadow of a hedge.

The Daily Record reports that on February 27, 2018, McConnell turned right off the A89 and into Bailey, who was riding in the opposite direction.

The driver stopped and went to assist Bailey.

When police arrived, he told them: “The sun was low. I couldn’t see him.”

Paramedics carried out CPR but Bailey died at the scene.

Depute fiscal John Adams, a specialist prosecutor from the Crown Office’s road traffic fatalities investigation unit, said visibility had been good and that McConnell had a clear view of the road ahead for almost half a kilometre.

The driver had turned from a filter lane without stopping, cutting the corner as he did so.

Adams said that had McConnell driven to the end of the filter lane, the collision would not have occurred.

Richard Freeman, defending, said McConnell accepted visibility was fine and said that he had his sun visor down.

“He tells me he was looking extensively up the A89 for cars. The hedgerow and the shadow that cast encroached upon the path of the cyclist. He clearly didn’t see the cyclist.”

Freeman added: “As a matter of meteorological opinion, his view of the cyclist in question was obscured for the length of that hedgerow because of the shadow, because the cyclist was wearing black clothing, because the cyclist was in a crouched position – and this is no criticism of the cyclist – because the cyclist was in close proximity to the darkest part of the shadow.

“Unfortunately, as he’s turning, he’s turning into the sun, it blinds him and, very unfortunately, he hits the cyclist. The way this offence arose it’s almost like a perfect storm.”

As well as admitting causing Bailey’s death by careless driving, McConnell also admitted using a vehicle without an MoT and with tinted side windows that were almost twice as dark as legally permitted.

Sentencing was deferred until November 26 for background reports, however Sheriff Susan Craig imposed an immediate driving ban.