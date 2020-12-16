Support road.cc

£1000 of Rapha vouchers to be won: complete our user survey

Your chance to tell us what you do and don't like about the site. and also to win stuff...
by dave atkinson
Wed, Dec 16, 2020 16:11
We know you're not shy of offering up opinions, dear road.cc readers. And we always want to know what you think of the site, and what we could do to improve it. To that end, we're asking you to fill in our 2020 user survey. It'll take a bit of your time, so to sweeten the pill we'll pick four readers at random once we've collected the results, and each will win a £250 Rapha voucher. Deal?

> Fill in the survey here

It's been a couple of years since we ran a full user survey, so help us out by tellling all about what you think of the site: what works for you and what doesn't. There are plenty of questions about us, of course, and also plenty of questions about you: what kind of cyclist you are, what you like doing, where you sit in the grand old road.cc demographic, and more. The survey helps us to build a picture of the readership and what you think of the site, so please help us by filling it out, and please be honest! We appreciate constructive criticism. Really.

We don't share individual responses with anyone, only the aggregated data. We will ask you for an email address, but that's only so that if we pick you as a winner of a £250 Rapha voucher we can email you and let you know. It won't be used for anything else.

You can fill out the user survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/roadcc2020

Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

