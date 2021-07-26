Comment to Win! Great prizes from XLC including jersey, gilet, lock, multitool and more worth £364 must be won!

We love a good prize giveaway here at road.cc, and this week we have a fantastic Comment to Win competition from Raleigh UK and XLC.

XLC is offering one lucky reader a package worth a grand total of £363.96 including a long-sleeved jersey, gilet, multi-tool, pump, bar tape and even a lock so that you can keep your bike safe in your garage, shed or bedroom. All you have to do to be in with a chance to win is to leave a (fairly clean) comment in this article. If you have an account already you're all set, if not just register on road.cc and leave your comment to enter!

If you’ve not heard of XLC before, it’s a mahoosive parts and accessories company from Germany that produces pretty much everything you need for your bike, whether you're upgrading it or building from scratch. XLC produces products in almost every area of cycling, so whether it’s road, gravel or trail, they have you covered.

Let’s have a quick look at some of the prizes you'll win if your comment is chosen at the end of the week...

Cosanostra Chainlock - RRP £36

The Cosanostra is a hardened steel chain (with cover), titanium-reinforced Quattro bolt system lock with a security level 7. It's 800mm long and comes with one LED key and four precision keys.

XLC 13 Function Multi Tool - RRP £42

The Q-S 13 Multi-Tool is made from anti-rust chrome vanadium. It has all the usual tools: 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm Allen keys, cross and flat screwdrivers, T10 and T25 Torx, a 9,10 and 11Spd Chain tool, and even a CO2 chuck head for all standard threaded air cartridges.

XLC Gamma PLastic Floor Pump - RRP £30

The Gamma Floor pump has a stable base and large pump volume with a clear 3.5" pressure gauge and a 'dual-head' 800 mm pump hose.

XLC Race Jersey Men's Long Sleeve - RRP £100.99

Maybe it's a bit too warm for a long sleeve jersey in the afternoons right now, but if you ride early or late this might be just the ticket - and it will serve you very well in the other three seasons! Quality fabric, three back pockets and a long, hidden Camlock zip make this jersey a cycling wardrobe essential.

XLC Race Gilet - RRP £100.99

This gilet for when the weather turns has a kong, hidden Camlock zip, light fabric inserts under the sleeves and three back pockets, plus an additional lateral back pocket with zip and reflector stripe. It's slim-fitting for better aerodynamic movement and made with a breathable fabric so you can keep laying down the watts without getting too hot.

...There's also the bar tape (worth £25.99) and the bottle cage (£27.99) remember! So, as long as you keep it reasonably clean and friendly, you can comment whatever you like to 'enter' the competition... you can even tell us why this prize is perfect for you, although it won't make a blind bit of difference because we'll be picking the winner totally at random!

As we've already mentioned, if you don't already have a road.cc account it's as simple as verifying your email address and a password, waiting for an admin to accept (we're usually pretty quick), and you're away.

The competition closes at midday on Monday 2nd August, after which the winner will be picked at random and put in touch with XLC's UK distributor Raleigh to arrange delivery.

Very best of luck, get commenting and we'll reveal the winner next week!

Apologies to our readers overseas, but this comp is open to UK readers only