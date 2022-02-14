Comment to Win! Five Oxford Venture Jackets worth £99.99 each must be won just by leaving a comment on this article!

We've got another stunning competition for you on road.cc, and this time it's courtesy of our pals at Oxford Cyclewear. Five lucky UK-based* entrants will win one of these durable, waterproof cycling jackets in a colour and size of their choosing, and getting your name in the hat couldn't be any easier... simply leave a comment under this article!

If you've been battling through your winter rides with second-rate kit, you could be in for an upgrade if you're lucky enough to be one of our winning quintet. The Oxford Venture is also a highly versatile jacket with Dry2Dry laminate technology that is both breathable and waterproof, so it will serve you well into spring and is suitable for a wide range of temperatures.

Here are some key features:

- Dry2Dry™ 2.5 layer construction

- 10k mm waterproof, 10k g/m2 / 24hrs breathable

- Dynamic fit

- Nightbright 360

- Fleece lined collar

- Detachable hood

- Zipped chest pocket

- Available in two colourways, Cool Grey and Fierce Red

If Fierce Red is a bit too showy for you, it's also available in this Cool Grey colourway. As well as being the ideal rotten weather jacket for pretty much any type of riding, the detachable hood means the Venture could make an ideal urban jacket; simply pop the hood on when you get off the bike, or deploy it when you're mountain biking if that's you're thing.

The Venture looks like a true all-season jacket for any type of cyclist, so you'd be simply mad not to leave your comment!

That's the prize, now for the (very simple) rules... basically, so long as you keep it reasonably clean and friendly, you can comment whatever you like to enter the competition. You can even tell us why this prize is ideal for you; although unfortunately, no matter how poetic your prose, it won't make any difference because we'll be picking the winners completely at random!

One more thing, if you don't have a road.cc account already it's as simple as verifying your email address and a password, waiting for an admin to accept (we're usually pretty quick), and you're away.

The competition closes at midday on Monday, 21st February 2022, after which the five winners will be picked at random and put in touch with Oxford to arrange delivery of their excellent prize. We wish all entrants the very best of luck, get commenting and we'll reveal the winner next week!

*This competition is open to residents of the United Kingdom only.