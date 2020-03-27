Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation continuing out of competition testing

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the non-profit organisation that manages the UCI’s anti-doping programme, has asked elite riders to continue submitting and updating their whereabouts information so that it can maintain an effective anti-doping programme despite the impact of coronavirus.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) last week announced "a significant reduction” in its testing programme in response to the pandemic, while adding that it would continue to process intelligence and act on any it received.

“If anyone has information that could be of interest to Ukad and its investigations on any matter, please do contact us as usual,” said the organisation’s chief executive, Nicole Sapstead.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has also announced reductions in the number of anti-doping controls.

In a statement, the CADF said that it was, “closely monitoring developments with the aim of continuing activities to protect clean cycling in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.”

It said its modified testing programme will take into account the various races that are postponed or cancelled; the countries identified at risk by the World Health Organisation (WHO); where government restrictions are imposed; and the list of World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratories that have suspended their activities.

Where testing can continue, priority will be given to riders in the UCI Registered Testing Pool (RTP), which comprises all professional male road riders from WorldTour teams and Pro Continental Teams, plus the best ranked athletes in all other cycling disciplines.

The CADF said that all cyclists included in the UCI RTP should continue to update their whereabouts information in accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules and Testing and Investigations Regulations.