Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation continuing out of competition testing

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the non-profit organisation that manages the UCI’s anti-doping programme, has asked elite riders to continue submitting and updating their whereabouts information so that it can maintain an effective anti-doping programme despite the impact of coronavirus.
UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) last week announced "a significant reduction” in its testing programme in response to the pandemic, while adding that it would continue to process intelligence and act on any it received.
“If anyone has information that could be of interest to Ukad and its investigations on any matter, please do contact us as usual,” said the organisation’s chief executive, Nicole Sapstead.
The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has also announced reductions in the number of anti-doping controls.
In a statement, the CADF said that it was, “closely monitoring developments with the aim of continuing activities to protect clean cycling in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.”
It said its modified testing programme will take into account the various races that are postponed or cancelled; the countries identified at risk by the World Health Organisation (WHO); where government restrictions are imposed; and the list of World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratories that have suspended their activities.
Where testing can continue, priority will be given to riders in the UCI Registered Testing Pool (RTP), which comprises all professional male road riders from WorldTour teams and Pro Continental Teams, plus the best ranked athletes in all other cycling disciplines.
The CADF said that all cyclists included in the UCI RTP should continue to update their whereabouts information in accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules and Testing and Investigations Regulations.
I'm not sure if my risk is increased decreased the same now....
I did about 125 rides in the park last year and always felt cyclists were tolerated rather than welcomed. If there is a pecking order, I reckon the...
So I've just been out 2.5 miles to the local supermarket, and as many of the previously out-of-stock items are now back in, 2.5 miles back with a...
Maybe forgetting a cycling emoji on Twitter didn't make him Satan incarnate after all? A big fuss about nothing on twitter... Whatever next?
Doesn't make the minorities actions right though
Fuck off. And when you've done that you can fuck off again.
Won't be long before the police start trawling Strava. Drove to a spot to ride.....nicked. Out in a group on strava...nicked. Out for more than 30...
The mass obviously increases. Because cake stops. [Though not in the current circumstances.]
the thing about the exercise rule is in the spirit of the law rather than the letter, the chaps route along the main coast road in norfolk is up...
Ignoring for a second the origin of the rumours, and how that might effect any thought of taking it seriously, the rest of what you say just doesn...