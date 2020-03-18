Pro team body orders members’ riders to stop training outdoors; Mason Cycles says wait 72 hours before unboxing; Boardman: Cycling "safest local transport option"; UK first zero emission street; Govt urged to back cycling during crisis + more on live blog

The Movemen for Credible Cycling (MPCC) has told member teams to stop their riders from cycling outdoors in countries where governments have introduced restrictions on movement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal comes as the union representing pro cyclists in Spain has appealed to the country's interior ministry to let its members carry on training.

But the MPCC, whose members include Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Pro Cycling, Lotto Soudal and Team Sunweb, has said that riders in countries on lockdown should stay at home.

In a statement, the MPCC said: