AG2R-Citroen rider's broken handlebar behind crash at race in France that left spectator seriously injured

A broken handlebar is believed to have been the cause of a crash at a race in France that left two female spectators injured, with one of them reportedly in a very serious condition in hospital.

The crash happened at the end of the fifth and concluding stage of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes, where the overall victory was taken by the Arkea-Samsic rider Connor Swift.

AG2R-Citroen rider Marc Sarreau was thrown over the barriers and into the crowd after his handlebars snapped, with police hypothesising that the component could have been damaged in a crash involving a number of sprinters.

The two women who were hurt are aged 67 and 64, with the former still unconscious and described as being in a very serious condition on Saturday morning according to a report on local news website Centre Presse.

Sarreau himself was treated in hospital in Poitiers after the crash and was discharged on Friday night but was said to be in a state of shock over the incident.

Team doctor Fabrice Descombes said that Sarreau had sustained a head trauma and lost consciousness, as well as suffering transient amnesia and injuries to his left ankle and knee.

The AG2R-Citroen sprinter’s 2020 season was curtailed almost as soon as racing resumed in August after he was involved in the same crash at the end of the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne that left Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-Quick Step with life-threatening injuries.