Black Unity Bike Ride across London back for second year

The Black Unity Bike Ride is taking place today for the second year in a row.

Last year's inaugural ride, organised during the Black Lives Matter protests that swept across the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in the US, saw 1,500 ride across London from Walthamstow Central to Brockwell Park in Brixton.

The 24km ride is fronted by black-led cycling groups to help drive change and encourage unity and empowerment among the black community.

Participants set off from Walthamstow at 11am and are expected to reach Shoreditch Park between 3-4pm.

With riders of all backgrounds, ages and abilities welcome, the ride supports underrepresented demographics to increase the diversity of cyclists in the capital.

If you would like to support the riders, you can donate here.