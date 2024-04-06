Bioracer says it can make clothing that reduces the impact of crashes – but pro cyclists don’t want it

Bioracer, the Belgium-based performance cyclewear brand, says it can make clothing that would prevent common racing injuries such as road rash following crashes – but adds that pro riders don’t want to wear it, opting for kit that prioritises comfort and speed over safety.

The company, which supplies kit to both the Belgian and German national cycling federations, insists that protecting riders against the effects of high-speed crashes is one of its priorities, including through producing kit using Dyneema fabric and the use of airbag systems within the kit it makes to reduce the severity of abrasions, but says there is a lack of buy-in to the concept in the professional ranks.

Bioracer’s Jurgen Van De Walle, an ex pro-cyclist who retired after the 2013 season, which he rode with Lotto-Belisol, said: “We are perfectly capable of producing protective cycling garments, but the reality is that no one in the pro peloton is willing to wear it unless they are forced to.

“Comfort and speed are what matter most with current cycling kits, not safety, because safety doesn't directly win them races.”

Despite that resistance, the company maintains that it is “committed to exploring cutting-edge safety technologies,” citing its use of Dyneema fabrics, which it says offers protection from abrasions sustained in high-speed crashes, as well as airbag systems, which it also claims can help prevent fractures.

Referring to some high-profile racing incidents within the past fortnight, Van De Walle said: “We've seen the painful consequences of crashes, like Wout van Aert's, Remco Evenepoel’s, and Jonas Vingegaard’s horrific incidents.

“While getting professional athletes to adopt safety gear has been an uphill battle, comparable to the friction around mandatory helmets, we firmly believe preventative measures can reduce injuries and recovery times.”

Earlier this week, we reported how former head of research and development at Bioracer, Sam Ratajczak, founder of SID Sport Innovation Design, has developed an airbag system integrated into bibshorts, through his company – but he too highlights opposition to the concept from teams and riders.

“While airbags were already prevalent in other industries such as work, horse riding, and motorcycling,” he said, “adapting them for pro cyclists presented unique challenges.”

He continued: “While our initial research showed promising results, gaining traction beyond proof of concept proved challenging,” says Sam Ratajczak.

“Despite reaching out to some of the wealthiest teams in the peloton, we encountered limited interest. However, advancements in technology and ongoing analysis of cycling accidents suggest that the concept of a cycling airbag could evolve into a smarter, more effective safety solution over time.

“Ultimately, the introduction of an airbag system in professional cycling could represent a significant leap forward in rider safety, potentially mitigating the severity of injuries in crashes. As the cycling community continues to prioritise safety and innovation, the prospect of integrating airbag technology into the peloton remains an exciting possibility for the future,” Ratajczak added.