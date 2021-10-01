Bespoked – The UK Handmade Bicycle Show is back this month with a change of venue

Bespoked – The UK Handmade Bicycle Show which showcases the best of framebuilding from the UK and beyond, is back this month as it celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and is changing venues, moving from Bristol to Harrogate.

Cancelled last year due to the coronavirus, the previous nine editions of the show have taken place in Bristol, initially at the Paintworks and more recently in Brunel’s Old Station.

This year, however, the show heads to North Yorkshire and will take place at the Harrogate Convention Centre from 15-17 October.

Organisers say on the event website: “2021 will mark the 10th anniversary of Bespoked and we’re excited to celebrate a decade of gathering the world's best handcrafted bicycles and their makers together under one roof.

“At Bespoked most of the bikes on show will have been commissioned by individuals, and are the result of a partnership between customer and maker. Many bikes on show will be previously unseen – Bespoked is the highlight in the framebuilders’ calendar and they all work hard to bring something special to the show.

"As well as classically beautiful bikes built for the road, track, mountains and town, you can expect to see the unexpected: from ground breaking design to alternative visions from people who think outside the box.

“There will also be handmade cycling accessories, components, apparel, footwear, art and literature on show.”

Standard ticket prices are £20 (online or on the door for one day) or £35 for three days.

Early bird tickets are available, as are discounts for students, the unemployed and over-60s, while accompanied under-16s go free.

There is also a two-for-one offer available to members of British Cycling, Rapha Cycling Club and The Rough Stuff Fellowship.

Holders of tickets for last year’s cancelled event will be able to use them this year, and refunds are also available.

You can find full details of ticketing and opening hours here, and a list of exhibitors (which organisers say is “subject to change due to complications experienced by Covid 19”) can be found below, as well as a highlights video of the 2019 show.