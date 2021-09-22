Support road.cc

Casualty
Austrian junior rider hurt in crash involving bus at World Championships

Incident happened as 17-year-old Leila Gschwentner recced road race route with team mates
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Sep 22, 2021 15:41
A member of the Austrian national team has been hospitalised following a crash involving a bus while undertaking a recce of the route of Saturday’s women’s junior race at the UCI Road World Championships in Denmark.

Leila Gschwentner was confirmed by the Austrian national cycling federation as having sustained a shoulder injury in the incident, reports Sporza.

The crash happened at the junction of Brusselsestraat and the ring road in Leuven, which hosts the finishing circuit of the road races in the coming days.

The bus, a regular De Lijn service according to a report on Sporza, sustained significant damage to its windscreen according to a video tweeted by Oost-Brabant regional news broadcaster ROBtv.

Some media reports have suggested that Gschwentner and her two team-mates may have been riding in the wrong direction, but local police have so far declined to comment on the precise circumstances of the crash.

Today’s collision comes just five days after the start of the World Championships in Flanders was marred by the death of Danish former professional cyclist Chris Anker Sørensen.

The 37-year-old, who was covering the event for Danish broadcaster TV2, was killed in a collision involving a van while riding his bike in Bruges, which hosted the time trial events.

> Danish ex-pro Chris Anker Sørensen killed while riding bike in Belgium

Flanders 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

