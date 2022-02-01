Driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs after death of cyclist

A motorist who was involved in a fatal collision with a cyclist in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 35-year-old driver was also detained by Leicestershire Police on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

The incident took place around 10am on Sunday on the Coventry Road in Sapcote, close to the Sharnford Road junction. The Audi vehicle being driven by the person who has been arrested ended up on its side in a ditch following the collision.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in Coventry after the crash, but died from his injuries later that afternoon.

The driver has since been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, has appealed to motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident or anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed either the cyclist or driver beforehand to come forward.

This is the second time in less than two years that a cyclist has been killed after being involved in a collision with a motorist in the area.

In May 2020 a 17-year-old boy died after he was hit by the driver of a Mini Cooper while riding his bike on the Leicester Road near the junction with the Coventry Road, roughly half a mile from where Sunday’s incident took place.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s incident can pass on information by calling 101 or by visiting Leicestershire Police’s website.



