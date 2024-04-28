Support road.cc

Travels in cycling hyperreality – Artist draws gorgeous rear cassette piece – in pencil

Travels in cycling hyperreality – Artist draws gorgeous rear cassette piece – in pencil

150 hours of work went into this lovely piece of bike-related art
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 18:52
7

We are big fans of any cycling-related art here on road.cc – other than sculptures made from bike chains that depict a dog doing what a dog does and needs bagging up afterwards, of course – and here is one of the most stunning examples we’ve seen in recent years, a hyperreal pencil drawing of a rear cassette, called Cogs.

It’s the work of Bristol-based artist and illustrator Martin Turner, who took 150 hours to complete it, and exhibited the piece at the Fresh Art Fair in Cheltenham this week.

An award-winning professional photographer, Turner has more recently turned back to his pencils to pursue his first love, illustration – and the results, we hope you agree, are stunning.

But that career spent behind the lens is also evident in his artwork through his use of depth of field, something captured easily on camera if you set the lens wide open, but way more difficult to convey using traditional media such as pencil on paper,

The work is available as a limited edition giclée art print of 100 at £125 apiece, with each print hand signed and numbered and printed on thick luxury 310gsm fine art paper surfaced on a black mount, to fit a 50 x 50cm frame.

On his website, Turner says that “using the traditional medium of pencil,” he “embodies the simplicity of fine art.  His hyper realistic pencil drawings are decisive, obsessed with light and texture, and imbued with a confidence that comes from the technical mastery of his medium.

“Working primarily on super smooth Bristol Board, Turner uses both traditional and mechanical pencils as well as graphite powder and blending stumps to create his unique style.

“Anyone who has seen his work up close will appreciate the incredible level of detail. Turner can often be seen using sandpaper to taper the end/lead of a pencil to ensure the finest of points.

“The astonishing fact that Turner only picked up his pencils in 2016 simply adds to the story,” his biography adds. 

Given the hours of work that went into the piece, we’re also quite taken by this picture of it as a work in progress.

 

 

Martin Turner
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

7 comments

Avatar
check12 | 2 hours ago
1 like

no one tell him about cameras 

Avatar
adamrice replied to check12 | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I think he knows.

Avatar
NotNigel replied to adamrice | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I also think he knows..

Avatar
srchar | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Not Campag == not art

Avatar
mark1a | 5 hours ago
1 like

This article has been up for just under an hour now and I''m surprised nobody has questioned whether it would have been better with rim brakes 🍿🪖

Avatar
Jez Ash | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Is that 9spd?

Avatar
Alf0nse | 5 hours ago
1 like

Inferior QR 

needs thru-axle

Latest Comments

 