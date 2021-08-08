Armed police called to crash which left cyclist with serious injuries

Armed response police officers were called out to the scene of a crash which left a cyclist with serious injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police says its roads policing team and armed response were called out the incident on Western Way in Exeter on Saturday night at just after 8.30pm - involving the driver of a BMW and a pedal cyclist.

A statement issued by the force did not clarify exactly why armed response officers were sent to the crash.

The female cyclist sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police are working to find out what caused the crash, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to come forward and assist police with their enquiries.

A statement issued by Devon and Cornwall Police reads: "At 8.33pm on Saturday (August 7), police were notified of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Western Way at the junction with Barnfield Road, Exeter.

"The collision involved a black BMW 420D and a pedal cycle. As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist suffered serious injuries.

"Officers from the Alliance’s Roads Policing Team, No Excuse Team and armed response attended the scene."