'Adult film' accidentally played at Giro d'Italia finish line

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
Edmund King is well known for his support of cycling, so I'm rather suprised at his weak response to one of his employees blocking the cycle lane...
Great story; where can I find a wife who will not only not mind me going to the pub, but will take me there in a cargo bike. I wonder who pedalled...
Questions are a burden to others; answers are a prison for oneself.
They do a 700x50 120TPI Exo version too.
How about naming and shaming the dangerous negligent driver❔...
The twitter consensus is likewise a resounding "no, get over yourself." Hopefully we can put this shit to bed now.
"He either does not understand the implications of the climate targets he has signed Britain up to, or he is not serious about doing what needs to...
Must be the worst bike geometry ever.
That is exactly what wicking means....
This is definitely not new; it's the communication that is the most woeful. I ordered a CGR (alloy, can't afford Ti regardless of how much drooling...