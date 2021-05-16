Support road.cc

'Adult film' accidentally played at Giro d'Italia finish line

Commentator Ned Boulting said a sound engineer was running around trying to find the source...
by Will Bolton
Sun, May 16, 2021 11:24
0

Cycling commentator Ned Boulting has said that a 'porn film' was 'inexplicably' played through Giro d'Italia sound channels before the stage began today. 

The author and journalist added it was a 'source of considerable hilarity' and a sound engineer was trying 'desperately' to locate where it was coming from.

Former cyclist David Millar commented: "The Giro is the gift that keeps on giving." 

Today, on Stage 9 of the Giro the race heads into the mountains with Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ leading the pack. 

The road heads uphill for the majority of final 40km, and the last mile of racing will take place on gravel roads before the summit finish at Campo Felice. 

Giro'dItalia 2021

