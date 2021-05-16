'Adult film' accidentally played at Giro d'Italia finish line

Cycling commentator Ned Boulting has said that a 'porn film' was 'inexplicably' played through Giro d'Italia sound channels before the stage began today.

The author and journalist added it was a 'source of considerable hilarity' and a sound engineer was trying 'desperately' to locate where it was coming from.

Former cyclist David Millar commented: "The Giro is the gift that keeps on giving."

Sound engineer at the finish line here running around desperately trying to locate the source of the audio from a porn film which is inexplicably being played through various Giro sound channels. This is the source of considerable hilarity. #Giro2021 #RAI — Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) May 16, 2021

Today, on Stage 9 of the Giro the race heads into the mountains with Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ leading the pack.

The road heads uphill for the majority of final 40km, and the last mile of racing will take place on gravel roads before the summit finish at Campo Felice.