#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Self isolation ride

Our Instagram competition is back again
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Mar 06, 2020 15:12
It seems that everything is being cancelled right now, but #MyCyclingWeekend lives on!

The last week seems to have been one cancelled bike event after another and that looks set to continue.

The good news for us though, is that heading out for a bike ride is technically self-isolating, so we see our weekend ride as an important safety measure.

If you're headed out on the bike this weekend then remember to snap a photo for our Instagram competition. Decathlon has a pair of their lovely cycling socks up for grabs and all that you need to do is use #MyCyclingWeekend in your caption.

We'll pick a winner on Monday but first, here are some great examples.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

