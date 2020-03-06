MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Self isolation ride

It seems that everything is being cancelled right now, but #MyCyclingWeekend lives on!

The last week seems to have been one cancelled bike event after another and that looks set to continue.

The good news for us though, is that heading out for a bike ride is technically self-isolating, so we see our weekend ride as an important safety measure.

If you're headed out on the bike this weekend then remember to snap a photo for our Instagram competition. Decathlon has a pair of their lovely cycling socks up for grabs and all that you need to do is use #MyCyclingWeekend in your caption.

We'll pick a winner on Monday but first, here are some great examples.