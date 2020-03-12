Coronavirus Watch: What cycling events are cancelled, which are postponed and what's still on?

With the UK government having warned that widespread infection here is “highly likely” and other countries announcing measures to try and halt the spread of the virus, we take a brief look at what that means for major cycling events in the coming weeks both here and abroad.

We will be updating this article regularly as and when further developments take place and new events approach on the calendar with potential restrictions imposed by governments affecting not only races, but also mass participation events such as sportives.

It’s worth pointing out that as things stand, the UK government is not recommending the cancellation of major events unless it is advised to do so by Public Health England.

Cancelled

UK: Mountain Mayhem – As our sister site off-road.cc reported yesterday, coronavirus has, indirectly at least, led to the cancellation of one high-profile event, June’s 24-hour mountain bike event Mountain Mayhem, with organisers unable to secure event cancellation insurance due to concerns in the insurance industry over coronavirus.

France: Tour de Bretagne - Pro race had been due to take place from April 25 to May 1.

Postponed

UK: The London Bike Show – The London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London have been postponed until July 3-5 2020. Exhibitors’ bookings will be transferred to the new show dates. Visitors’ tickets will be automatically transferred and will be valid on any day that you wish to attend. More info here.

UK: Bespoked - The handmade bicycle show has been postponed until October 15–18. Organisers said that even if it went ahead in May, Bespoked “would not be the enjoyable event for which it is renowned.” It’ll be held at the same venue of Brunel’s Old Station and Engine Shed, Bristol and tickets will be carried forward to the new dates.

Italy: Strade Bianche - See below

Italy: Tirreno-Adriatico - See below

Italy: Milan-Sanremo – No new dates for any of these three major Italian road races. Giro di Siclia, Trofeo Binda and the Settimana Coppi e Bartali have also been pushed back.

Belgium: Flanders Classics sportives - Flanders Classics has postponed all its upcoming sportives, including the We Ride Flanders sportive, which was set for a field of around 16,000 riders.

USA: Sea Otter Classic – California entered a state of emergency yesterday and we received news overnight that the event will not go ahead this April, but will be postponed to a date which is yet to be decided. Full story here.

Still on

UK: RideLondon - Still on at the time of writing.

UK: Bike Live Demo Day – Our event at Cannock Chase on April 25 is still on. Bike Live is by its nature a more intimate event with a limited number of tickets available, but like other event organisers we will act on any official advice that is given. “Currently we and brands demoing their 2020 ranges at Bike Live are working on the assumption that the event will take place but we will continue to monitor the situation and be guided by official advice,” said road.cc editor Tony Farrelly.

France: Paris-Nice – Several teams have pulled out, but organisers have invited two new teams and increased team sizes from seven riders to eight to ensure a full peloton.

Belgium: The two major upcoming races in Belgium - Gent Wevelgem on March 29 and the Tour of Flanders on April 5 are still a few weeks off.

Japan: Tokyo Olympics - All racing in China, where coronavirus first broke out, has been cancelled until the end of May, but the International Olympic Committee is still hoping that the Olympics will start on schedule in July. Japan's Olympic minister has however said that contractually speaking, the Games could be postponed until later in the year.