Driver admits causing death of Lincolnshire cyclist he failed to see

A motorist said he was unable to explain how he had failed to see a cyclist whom he struck and killed has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Barrie John Docherty died in hospital from injuries sustained in the collision, which happened on the A607 at Leadenham, Lincolnshire on 7 January 2019.

Last Thursday at Lincoln Crown Court, 37-year-old Michael Bohan was warned by a judge that he could face a custodial sentence, reports the Sleaford Standard.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending Bohan, told the court that Bohan did not know how he had not seen Mr Docherty, an RAF Flight Lieutenant.

“The position is he has gone across the carriageway and has failed to see the deceased on his bike,” he said.

“He just failed to appreciate the lights which were undoubtedly illuminated on the bike of the deceased.”

Mr Docherty worked at the RAF College, Cranwell, which said in a statement after his death: “Flight Lieutenant Doherty, a father of two, was well respected and highly regarded throughout his military career.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”