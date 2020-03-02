Back to news
Crime & Legal

Driver admits causing death of Lincolnshire cyclist he failed to see

Michael Bohan’s lawyer told court he cannot explain how he didn’t see Barrie John Doherty
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Mar 02, 2020 12:23
A motorist said he was unable to explain how he had failed to see a cyclist whom he struck and killed  has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Barrie John Docherty died in hospital from injuries sustained in the collision, which happened on the A607 at Leadenham, Lincolnshire on 7 January 2019.

Last Thursday at Lincoln Crown Court, 37-year-old Michael Bohan was warned by a judge that he could face a custodial sentence, reports the Sleaford Standard.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending Bohan, told the court that Bohan did not know how he had not seen Mr Docherty, an RAF Flight Lieutenant.

“The position is he has gone across the carriageway and has failed to see the deceased on his bike,” he said.

“He just failed to appreciate the lights which were undoubtedly illuminated on the bike of the deceased.”

Mr Docherty worked at the RAF College, Cranwell, which said in a statement after his death: “Flight Lieutenant Doherty, a father of two, was well respected and highly regarded throughout his military career.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

