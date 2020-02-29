Near Miss of the Day 383: six points and £660 fine for failure to nominate driver

Today’s near miss resulted in points and a fine – albeit not for the incident itself. When the registered keeper of the van involved was contacted by police, they failed to name the driver and the matter went to court.

The incident happened in May 2019 in Surbiton.

Mitch said: “As I neared the top of the hill, I was passed by a bus. I felt the bus was a bit close to me as it pulled in at the end of passing, but it wasn't bad enough that I was going to report it. Following the bus was a white van that got really close.”

Mitch reported the incident to the police that day and they issue a notice of intended prosecution. However, the registered keeper declined to name the driver and this is the matter that went to court.

The vehicle’s owner failed to attend and was fined £660 in their absence with £100 in costs and a victim surcharge of £66. They also received six penalty points on their driving licence.

Mitch suffered another close pass within a few days of this one, just 100 metres away (the second of these two videos). He points out that in that instance, the driver was identified and merely went on a driver improvement course.

