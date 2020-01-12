It's always good to hear about the police taking action against motorists caught breaking the law on film, and that's what we have today in our Near Miss of the Day feature, with the driver in one clip being fined and the motorist in the other sent on an driver awareness course.

They were both filmed in South London by road.cc reader Mitch, who said of the video above: "This was Hawks Road, Kingston (London), 23 April 2019 at 16:46.

"The driver passed at a pinch point/zebra crossing. Reported to the Met Police and resulted in 3 points and £100 fine for driver.

"Just a couple of days ago another driver did exactly the same thing to me in exactly the same way as this driver, they have now been reported and issued a Notice of Prosecution, I'll be posting that video once the police conclude their investigation (in around 6 months)."

Mitch also caught the below incident on camera on Lamberts Road in Subirton on 23 May 2019 at 09:08 and said: "The driver forced me to brake almost to a stop. Reported to the Met Police and resulted in driver attending a driver awareness course."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling