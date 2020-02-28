Near Miss of the Day 382: Everyone wants to overtake oncoming tractor

It increasingly feels there’s a case to be made that nice straight roads with good visibility are the most dangerous of all for cyclists because that’s where motorists feel most inclined to overtake.

This incident took place on the B2177, just outside Portsmouth, on the evening of Thursday February 27.

Neil writes: “The road is a long straight, I'm visible with bright clothing and front and rear lights – I'm pretty sure I can be seen from quite a distance – however one very impatient driver decides to overtake several cars and a tractor. That driver then gets cut up by someone else just behind the tractor who also decides to overtake.”

Neil says he hasn’t contacted Hampshire police, “as they either do not respond or reply saying they won’t take action.”

He has reported a number of incidents in the past and been disappointed by the force’s response.

“I've been spat at, had things thrown at me, received lots of verbal abuse and had a driver recently who tried to run me off the road several times whilst telling me cyclists should not be allowed on the road. On that occasion Hampshire police said they couldn't be bothered to do anything as I didn’t have footage of the driver’s face.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling